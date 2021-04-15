Canadians’ opinions sought on mountain park management

The government of Canada is seeking input from Canadians on how to manage the country’s mountain national parks. These parks are some of the oldest national parks in Canada and some of the most spectacular.

By law, management plans for national parks must be reviewed regularly to ensure conservation standards are met and that they are relevant.

Draft plans include protection, access, Indigenous relations

The department responsible, Parks Canada, has drawn up draft plans with the help of Indigenous, stakeholder and public views that were provided in the first round of consultations in early 2019. Now, it wants all Canadians to provide more feedback. It has a list of themes and priorities that the draft management plans include:

To ensure protection of natural and cultural resources, ecological integrity, and park landscapes for future generations.

To provide exceptional opportunities for Canadians to develop a sense of connection to the natural and cultural heritage of these places.

To strengthen Indigenous relations based on a recognition of rights, respect, collaboration, and partnership.

To connect Canadians with these dynamic ecosystems and human stories; nature and history.

To manage development and ensure ecological integrity is the first priority.

To contribute to landscape-scale conservation in Canada by being ecologically and socially connected across boundaries.

To contribute to an understanding of climate change and its impacts over time.

Draft management plans available online

People of all ages are invited to get involved in plans for Banff, Jasper, Yoho, Kootenay, Waterton Lakes, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, including Rogers Pass National Historic Site. They can go online to get information about each park’s management plans and how they can provide their own opinions.

The results of these consultations will help finalize the management plans. They will then be approved and tabled in Parliament.

“The mountain national parks are iconic Canadian treasures, internationally renowned for their marvelous landscapes, amazing visitor experiences, and incredible biodiversity,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, the minister responsible for Parks Canada. “Management planning in the mountain national parks is an opportunity for the public to help shape the future of these special places so that we can protect and enjoy them for generations to come.”

Parks Canada manages and protects a vast network of natural and heritage places that include 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas, and one national urban park.