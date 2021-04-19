Doctors are advised to offer testing for two sexually transmitted infections to their patients aged 25 to 29. (iStock)

Young people urged to get tested for chlamydia, gonorrhea

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 11:36
Last Updated: Monday, April 19, 2021 13:25

Increasing rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Canada have prompted health officials to urge anyone under the age of 30 who is sexually active to get tested. The previous recommendation was for those under 25. The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care has issued a new guideline aimed at the public and asking doctors to offer testing to patients in this category who are not known to belong to a high-risk group.

“This recommendation to extend screening to age 30 reflects increasing rates of infection among Canadians aged 25 to 29 years,” says Dr. Donna Reynolds, a member of the working group, family physician and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto. “As it’s an easy test, usually a urine test or vaginal swab, it can be done at any visit to a physician, nurse practitioner or sexual health clinic.”

Chlamydia may cause pain and infertility. (iStock)

Patients may have no symptoms

Many people who are infected may not have symptoms and without treatment, infection can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, pain and possible infertility. Statistics show one in 20 sexually active people 15 to 29 years old will get chlamydia but the true rates may be as high as five to seven per cent. Infection rates in Canada have been increasing since 2000 with 1 to 1.9 per cent of people in this age group having chlamydia and 0.2 to 0.3 per cent having gonorrhea. 

The recommendations consider the potential for anxiety and embarrassment for some patients and they also suggest screening males as the primary source of infection for females who then suffer the greater health consequences. The two disease can be treated with antibiotics.

﻿

