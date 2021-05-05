What Canadians most want to do after the pandemic

Canadians are still living with many restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as vaccinations ramp up, people are dreaming about the activities they most want to resume. A survey for Scotiabank, one of Canada’s major banks, shows that topping the list are large family gatherings, travel by air outside Canada and eating in a restaurant with friends.

These are followed by taking a road trip outside of Canada. Canada borders the United States but the border between the two countries remains closed to all but essential travel. Trucks continue to bring food stuffs and other essentials to Canada, and the cross-border trade of about $1.9 billion daily which is crucial to both countries carries on.

Wish list includes beach time, shopping, movies

Next on Canadians’ wish list is enjoying the outdoors at a busy beach or park, shopping indoors, seeing a new blockbuster movie at the theatre, attending live music or sporting events, enjoying a spa day and working out at the gym or a fitness class.

Many saved money

Money habits for many Canadians have changed during the pandemic, according to the survey. They spent less and saved more and many plan to continue these habits after the pandemic. More than a third (36 per cent) plan to keep on eliminating unnecessary or discretionary spending and 34 per cent plan to continue doing more research before making purchasing decisions. More than a quarter (28 per cent) plan to continue building up emergency savings and 28 per cent say they will continue to adhere to a monthly budget.

“We’re seeing a record number of deposits in Canadians’ bank accounts which presents a huge opportunity, especially for the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic, like travel and hospitality,” said D’Arcy McDonald, a senior vice-president at Scotiabank. “The Scotiabank survey highlights Canadians’ eagerness to spend on what they’ve missed out on for more than a year – travel, restaurant dining, attending social events – but we’re encouraged that so many plan on carrying the strong money habits they’ve developed in the future.”

Almost half (46 per cent) of respondents say they have been able to save more money during the pandemic and 47 per cent think they will be able to continue to do so. But 25 per cent don’t think they will be able to continue saving as much.