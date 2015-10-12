A woman in Cap Rouge Quebec showed up to vote with a potato bag covering her head

A woman in Cap Rouge Quebec voted with a potato bag covering her head in protest over the right of Muslims to vote while their face is covered by a niqab or burka
Photo Credit: via Guillaume Dumas- Radio-Canada

Protests over niqab voting in Canada’s federal election

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 12 October, 2015 , 11 Comments ↓

Share

The majority of Canadians will go to the polls to elect a new federal government on October 19.

Somewhat surprisingly, the issue of the muslim face covering for women, the niqab, has become an issue in the campaign. It was initiated earlier this year by a young Muslim female immigrant who refused to remove her veil during the citizenship ceremony. The current government insisted she should show her face, and the woman took the case to court.

One voter in Quebec shows his voter registration card while wearing a hallowe'en mask before going in to vote.
One voter in Quebec shows his voter registration card while wearing a hallowe’en mask before going in to vote. © via Radio-Canada

The court ruled that she was not obliged to show her face under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.  She has since taken the oath, while wearing her niqab.

Many Canadians however do not agree with the court ruling and in protest have been showing up at early voting polls this week wearing a variety of masks and costumes.

Under Canadian federal election rules, a person is allowed to vote while wearing a face covering, as long as they take an oath attesting they are eligible to vote and show two pieces of identification, at least one of which shows their current address.

From a facebook page, a man shows the disguise he will wear to vote. A later photo shows him at outside the polling station wearing the disguise
From a facebook page, a man shows the disguise he will wear to vote. A later photo shows him at outside the polling station wearing the disguise © Le 19 octobre je vote voilee

Of the several disguised voters, most are protesting the concept of being able to vote without a visual identification.

A French-language Facebook page begun by Catherine Leclerc called “le 19 octobre, je vote voilee” ( On October 19th, I’ll vote wearing a veil) has proved quite popular.

The French language paper Journal de Montreal, reported on October 9, that two residents of the city Levis Quebec were able to vote with faces covered and without having to take an oath of eligibility. The man wore a clown mask, and his female friend wore a scarf that covered her face.

He is quoted saying, “On m’a juste demandé mon permis de conduire et ensuite on m’a donné mon bulletin de vote “ (They only asked to see my driver’s licence, and then gave me the ballot).

Yet another variation on the niqab ruling outside an advance poll in the province of Quebec
Yet another variation on the protest over the niqab ruling outside an advance poll in the province of Quebec © Radio-Canada

The Journal also reports an incident in Montreal of a man wearing a burka in protest was accosted physically in the street by a Muslim man who objected to the costume in the street outside the voting location.

A voter in Newfoundland dressed up in traditional Newfoundland
A voter in Newfoundland dressed up in traditional Newfoundland “mummer” outfit to vote. In this case though, many people thought he was contesting the right to vote while wearing a niqab, or face covering and he had to explain that he was actually protesting against protesters and instead celebrating the right to vote with face covered, ie for muslim women.

It is not clear how many voted with faces covered as Elections Canada records only the number taking the oath of eligibility, and not why.

With additional file from Hayden Watters-CBC

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

11 comments on “Protests over niqab voting in Canada’s federal election
  1. Donna Lamarche says:
    1 November 2015 at 13 h 03 min

    I voted with a balaclava over my face. was moved to the front of the line, voted was only asked to show my drivers license,signed nothing to state who I really was and was not asked to remove my balaclava…..Then proceeded to walk in front of our local newspaper office, which my polling station is right across the street from. Nothing. WOW are we to lose our rights and laws in Canada, What about Canadians rights to know who we allow to vote to change our laws for everyone to enjoy the freedom to live in a peaceful country. Other Canadian cultures religious rights and freedom. Stop the insanity we must live in a open face society we are all beautiful just as we are. Not to cover and hide it builds deceit and corruption threw out history, and until the news media decides to report the real news….We must all spread the real news about what is happening in our country and other countries around the world.

    Reply
  2. Marla says:
    19 October 2015 at 16 h 53 min

    I as a second generation Canadian born of first generation parents who were born of immigrant parents who came to this country and assimilated and were PROUD to be Canadians and all that Canada represented and afforded them am appalled at the weakness our government has shown by allowing people to vote with their faces covered. This is a sign of what the future holds for us as Canadians. It will not be long until we are just like England. Respecting one’s core values is totally different than negating our traditions and expectations if you want to be Canadian.

    Reply
    • Adham Abouzeid says:
      18 March 2016 at 8 h 57 min

      you make it seem like they covered their face just so they dont show when they’re voting.

      1. a woman who wears niqab wears it anywhere men are to protect her looks from anyones gaze.

      2. there’s nothing morally wrong with it, considering voting is a private matter anyway.

      lack of education & our unfair judgement and treatment of others is toxic for our society, especially without understanding “the other”

      Reply
      • Matthew Johnson says:
        7 November 2017 at 18 h 38 min

        Your choice to vote and for who is private not your identity to the country. If there is no accountability then the voting system is a charade and I would worry such a system can become easily corrupted, is that not a concern to you?

        Reply
  3. Jason Clark says:
    19 October 2015 at 14 h 19 min

    Just so everyone knows…we have had mail in and proxy voting here in Canada for years, and nobody has been freaking out about it. Nobody is actually required to show photo ID, making tons of voters, technically, faceless. Nobody has been freaking out about that. If you weren’t previously freaking out, and are only freaking out now, because a certain .032% of the population might not show their faces on election day, then you are a bigot, plain and simple.

    If you want to stop being a bigot, and would like to be consistent, then oppose all mail in voting by Canadians abroad. Protest Canadian Forces abroad voting by mail, and demand they only be allowed to use unit polling stations. Demand that anyone bed ridden with a disability or illness, that doesn’t allow them to make it to the polls, not be allowed to vote. Demand no proxy voting for lumberjacks, fisherman, or the like. Demand that photo ID be the only allowable ID. Spread your disdain, for not bringing your uncovered face to the polls, evenly. Then, and only then, will you not be a bigot.

    Reply
  4. Colleen says:
    14 October 2015 at 21 h 42 min

    Actually, a lot of people are wearing face coverings to vote to protest the stupidity of making the niqab an election issue in the first place. See http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2015/10/13/mummers-newfoundland-niqab-voting_n_8289152.html

    Reply
  5. polos says:
    14 October 2015 at 1 h 38 min

    the parties that campaign to scrap all the laws that protect our security is making dirty deals!! look at the candidates : Faizal Hassan, Omar Alghabra, Fahreen Khan, Yasmin Ratansi, Khalid Ahmed …… SORRY TOM , jUSTIN , You play cheap, We”ll pay high

    Reply
  6. Ernie says:
    13 October 2015 at 18 h 09 min

    What we have here is social terrorism and then after the democracy is laid to waste then sharia law and then your rights are all but gone. Is this a warning bell, sadly it’s a warning cry because people are going to lose a lot now since this court case as crushed common sense and upheld islamic traditions that have nothing but the sole purpose to subjugate freedom in western culture. If our government can’t stand up and simply stated this religion as a purposeful attack on our country then the courts and the government will bend over backwards for canada to become another islamic country with women being raped, abused and honour killings will be made acceptable. It sounds far fetched but is it really that far when you see europe falling to pieces and here we are taking the exact route.

    Reply
  7. John Arato says:
    13 October 2015 at 2 h 24 min

    Disneyland Canada due to “justice” system!

    Reply
  8. Tina Earle says:
    12 October 2015 at 22 h 57 min

    So, if someone showed up at your door some night with their face covered, not knowing if they were male or female, would you let them in?
    Could you go to a muslim country and demand the entire country change their law so you could walk around in a thong? Do you actually think Canada is so immune to the terrorist carnage you see around the world on a daily basis? Guess what Canada, there are already over 100,000 illegals from the majority of muslim countries hiding in our woodwork, why not keep shipping them in by the tens of thousands through the front door unchecked as the liberals and ndp would let happen. You want change?, guess what, you’re gonna get it. Wake up.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsWhile apathetic to Myanmar crisis, Canadians support revoking Aung San Suu Kyi’s honorary citizenship: studyEconomy, Politics, Society, Work & LabourPublic services over private interests. The "We Own It" campaign.HistoryVeteran’s Week: hundreds of ceremonies to honour the sacrifices of fallen soldiersYour choices, our promise!Politics, SocietyQuebec's controversial face-covering law faces constitutional challengeArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietyBig and bearded and sexy for charitySocietyTransport Canada to ban large containers of bath salts and baby powder in carry-on luggageHistory, InternationalNew stamp honours 100th anniversary of Canada's worst domestic tragedyPoliticsTrudeau announces new National Security and Intelligence Committee of ParliamentariansAnimals, Economy, Health, HistoryFish in the Rideau being tested for contaminants

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine