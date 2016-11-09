Maria Prunskis of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, watches yard signs across from an early polling place Oct. 24, 2016 at the Emma Lou Olson Community Center in Pompano Beach, Florida. Prunskis said the signs were getting stolen.
Photo Credit: AP / Joe Cavaretta

Trump victory and Canadian snowbirds

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 9 November, 2016 , 4 Comments ↓

Donald Trump‘s victory, described by some today as “shocking” and “stunning” is what Louis St. Laurent II was looking forward to. Mr. St. Laurent is President and co-editor of Le Soleil de la Floride, the largest Florida-based newspaper for Canadian Snowbirds.

“It was a revolt. That’s the reason I voted for Trump”

Listen

Snowbirds are the Canadians who spend the winter in the warm sunny climates of the southern United States, Mexico or the Caribbean.

Florida, one of the key states in this American election, is home to an estimated half a million Canadians over some, or all of the winter.

Louis St. Laurent says the majority of Canadians he heard from were supporting Hilary Clinton, although they couldn’t vote.

“Canadians should be made more welcome in this country”

St. Laurent, the grandson of former Canadian Prime Minister, Louis St. Laurent, went to Florida to continue his education at the University of Tampa. He stayed there and served as Chief Assistant State Attorney for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit of Florida. Now a citizen of the U.S. he says he has never witnessed an election campaign like this one.

“It was a revolt. That’s the reason I voted for Trump, because I was tired of the establishment in Washington and Wall Street controlling this country, and that means both parties. And here we had a candidate that wasn’t going to be bought off by the special interests”. says St. Laurent.

“Nothing is going to affect the Canadians” he says. “When it’s 20 below in Quebec City and 80 degrees Fahrenheit in Florida and sunny, you’re still going to come down and visit Florida”.  St. Laurent thinks that Canadians should enjoy special status.

“If he selected a cabinet like Justin Trudeau selected… I think that would be a great start”.

“Canadians should be made more welcome in this country. If a Mexican comes in illegally he’s allowed to stay; if a Canadian overstays his stay of six months maximum he’s usually deported put on a flight back to Canada. We should have a special relationship between the States and Canada”. St. Laurent explains.  “And I hope that with Trump and Trudeau that we’ll create that relationship”.

When asked about what it will take to heal the deep division in the United States, St. Laurent refers to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s example: “If he selected a cabinet like Justin Trudeau selected, that represented all segments of the population of Canada, if he did the same thing for his cabinet here in the United States, in other words to represent all segments of the population, I think that would be a great start”.

4 comments on “Trump victory and Canadian snowbirds
  1. oQ says:
    21 February 2017 at 11 h 38 min

    Canadian Snowbirds did vote illegally in large number in Florida. Those who own a house, have driver’s licence and spend 6 months of the year in FL starting late October, early November.

    Reply
  2. Bryan says:
    16 November 2016 at 19 h 55 min

    I’ve spent the winter in Arizona 4 of the past 5 years. This year I’m staying in BC and skiing. This is not an idle threat, just the truth. Everything is already booked. I’m voting with my wallet.

    Reply
  3. Harro Maydell says:
    14 November 2016 at 19 h 22 min

    Affected this Canadian. Cancelled my six weeks in Dunedin this on November 9th.

    Reply
  4. A. Wode says:
    10 November 2016 at 16 h 21 min

    I have spent part of the last two winters in South Carolina and Georgia. I’m going to Mexico this year because of Trumps victory.

    There has to be some pushback from the world on this. Voters that supported Trump and finally elected this ‘fool’ , have made the world a less stable place. You don’t have a president and populace, you have an unthinking cult and it’s blustering buffoon of a leader who will take the culture back 50 years.

    I am so pissed, and I am taking my tourism dollars elsewhere, not to mention boycotting anything associated with the Trump brand.

    Reply
﻿

