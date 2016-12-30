The decaying 9-metre humpback whale carcass was discovered Tuesday. Scientists say it's too early to say whether the whale's death is related to a mysterious fish kill that appears to have spread to new species, including starfish, clams, lobsters and mussels now washing ashore alongside thousands of herring in St. Mary's Bay.

The decaying 9-metre humpback whale carcass was discovered Tuesday. Scientists say it's too early to say whether the whale's death is related to a mysterious fish kill that appears to have spread to new species, including starfish, clams, lobsters and mussels now washing ashore alongside thousands of herring in St. Mary's Bay.
Photo Credit: CP Photo / Andrew Vaughan

Humpback whale washes up on Nova Scotia coast

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 30 December, 2016 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A new element has been added to the mystery about why thousands of dead sea creatures are washing up dead on Nova Scotia shores near the town of Digby.

Thousands of herring, starfish, lobster, bar clams, crabs and scallops have been washing up since late November along St. Mary’s Bay, which is fed by the Bay of Fundy.

Now, a humpback whale has joined the list of causalities. Its decomposed body was discovered on Tuesday.

Experts say there is not enough information to link the whale’s death with the thousands of others.

“First we would have to know what’s killing the fish and the lobster and the starfish and also look for a similar cause of death in the whale,” says Andrew Reid, response coordinator for the Marine Animal Response Society in Nova Scotia.

Scientists from Fisheries and Oceans Canada continue to carry out tests in the area but so far have failed to find a cause for the deaths.

Doug Wentzell, regional director general of the federal department, says that investigators have seen no indications of infections or infectious agents and there has been no evidence to indicate that toxins are responsible for the deaths.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals, Economy, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Lifestyle, SocietySecurity beefed up in Ottawa for New Year's celebrationAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyHumpback whale washes up on Nova Scotia coastTalking about alzheimer: news and reports from RCIDemocracy and Religions - BAHA'I FAITH: A RELIGION THAT EMBRACES MANY OTHERSEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Military, Politics, SocietyClimate, tourism and Obama's big surprise: 2016 Arctic Year in ReviewEnvironment, PoliticsCaribou decline, Arctic shipping and renewable energy: WWF – Canada looks back at 2016Environment, International, PoliticsCrystal Serenity marks Arctic watershed in 2016, Trump election is the wildcard for 2017: expertAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyDozens of eagles on B.C. power lines are electrocutedAnimals, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, SocietyWhew, that William Gibb is one tough dude!Health, International, Society, SportsThe 2016 year in Canadian sports: let's hear it for the Olympics.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
La tempête frappe maintenant l'Est-du-Québec et l'AtlantiqueLa Russie expulsera à son tour 35 diplomates américainsDes combats fragilisent le cessez-le-feu en SyrieOuvert ou fermé au jour de l’An?Rétrospective : 16 événements qui ont marqué le Grand Montréal en 2016Ces hommes qui allaitent : « La maternité n’est pas une question de genre », selon l’un d’euxCet escaladeur canadien aspire aux Jeux olympiques de 2020Le Canadien sauve la mise en FlorideDaniel Alfredsson, premier immortel des SénateursDes caricatures de Charlie Hebdo sur l'écrasement choquent la Russie
Russian foreign minister suggests kicking out 35 U.S. diplomats in response to sanctionsPost-fire construction boom in Fort McMurray expected to surpass height of oilsands frenzyChrystia Freeland set for trade talks with China in 2017Syrian ceasefire: What you need to know about the dealFunny ways: The year in weird politicsWho gets to speak on behalf of the Indigenous community?Revenge of the comment section: Take a chill pill — 2017 could be a great yearWorld Juniors: Canada thrashes Latvia to set up showdown with U.S.Couple charged in relation to cheetah spotted wandering in B.C.Death of New Brunswick cyclist prompts push for 'Ellen's Law'