Canada’s worst traffic jam spots

Any traffic jam becomes an unpleasant experience for drivers. It wastes time, and fuel.

It’s bad enough when caused by an isolated incident like a broken traffic light, or accident. However, when the road design or other situations create a regular, daily problem, it wastes hours of your life and vast amounts of fuel, with its associated pollution.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) commissioned a study to identify the worst traffic bottlenecks in the country,

Not surprisingly the three biggest cities made the list, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver in that order.

The CAA says a particular 15 kilometre stretch of highway passing through Toronto is the most congested in Canada , and is the ninth most congested in all of North America. That one bottleneck adds over half an hour to a 60-minute commute and collectively to 3.2 million hours of delays annually.

Toronto had ten of the 20 worst bottlenecks, Montreal had five, and Vancouver four, with the remaining worst bottleneck being in Quebec City.

Collectively traffic jams in Canada consume 22 million litres of fuel and 11.5 million hours wasted.

The CAA determined the worst bottlenecks by analyzing provincial and municipal traffic-volume numbers along with GPS data over nearly 3,000 kilometres of roads across the country.

The researchers say in some cases more roadwork may be needed, but in other cases policy makers should look at other options to relieve the stress on these sections.

