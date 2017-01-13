Highway 40, which includes the Metropolitan, is one of the most direct routes through Montreal. The city has five of the worst traffic bottleneck areas in Canada

Highway 40, which includes the Metropolitan, is one of the most direct routes through Montreal. The city has five of the worst traffic bottleneck areas in Canada
Photo Credit: Jay Turnbull-CBC

Canada’s worst traffic jam spots

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 13 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Any traffic jam becomes an unpleasant experience for drivers. It wastes time, and fuel.

It’s bad enough when caused by an isolated incident like a broken traffic light, or accident.  However, when the road design or other situations create a regular,  daily problem,  it wastes hours of your life and vast amounts of fuel, with its associated pollution.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) commissioned a study  to identify the worst traffic bottlenecks in the country,

Not surprisingly the three biggest cities made the list, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver in that order.

The CAA says a particular 15 kilometre stretch of highway passing through Toronto is the most congested in Canada , and is the ninth most congested in all of North America. That one bottleneck adds over half an hour to a 60-minute commute and collectively to 3.2 million hours of delays annually.

Toronto had ten of the 20 worst bottlenecks,  Montreal had five,  and Vancouver four, with the remaining worst bottleneck being in Quebec City.

Collectively traffic jams in Canada consume 22 million litres of fuel and 11.5 million hours wasted.

The CAA determined the worst bottlenecks by analyzing provincial and municipal traffic-volume numbers along with GPS data over nearly 3,000 kilometres of roads across the country.

The researchers say in some cases more roadwork may be needed, but in other cases policy makers should look at other options to relieve the stress on these sections.

Additional information –sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Society, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCanada’s worst traffic jam spotsInternational, Military, Politics, SocietyU.S. troops’ move into Poland angers RussiaInternational, PoliticsFreeze or thaw? What Freeland’s appointment means for Russia-Canada relations in the ArcticImmigration & Refuge, SocietyImmigration increasing in the Atlantic provincesAnimals, SocietyOrphaned polar bear cubs namedSocietyCanadian top judge gets human rights awardHistory, International, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCanada history: Jan 13 1885 - the Fuller Brush ManEducation, InternationalMakosinski makes Forbes annual 30 under 30Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyViet Namese Lunar New Year celebration honouring Canada's 150thEnvironment, International, Science and TechnologyA Global water map: new resource for scientific studies

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Grève des juristes : « solide engorgement » à prévoir dans les tribunaux, dit le BarreauLa police de Chicago a commis de nombreux abus, selon le département de la JusticeLe PQ se défend d'utiliser des fonds parlementaires à des fins partisanesLes choses se passent bien pour Vladimir PoutineLes conflits d’intérêts : le talon d’Achille de Donald TrumpLa Cour suprême interdit à une Albertaine de poursuivre l'agence provinciale de l'énergieCe que votre voiture peut raconter aux enquêteurs lors d’une collisionPlaidoyer pour maintenir le financement américain de l’ONUL’ONU somme l’Europe de mettre les migrants à l’abri du froidAlzheimer : François Bonnardel se livre sur la maladie de sa mère
'It's a deplorable relationship so far': Ex-CIA, FBI brass warn Trump's mistrust could harm national securityHealth minister vows to save Canadians 'billions' on drug pricesUpgrading frigate air conditioning will cost navy $50 millionEx-nurse accused of killing 8 nursing home residents to appear in person in court todayBreakfast with the Tories: Maxime Bernier, the smooth libertarianMoving bill shock sparks 'anxious' scramble for family left without their stuffWar tore a Syrian family apart until a Canadian mosque and a synagogue reunited themFBI, James Comey actions in Clinton email probe to be reviewed by Justice DepartmentNintendo hits reset with launch of SwitchAsked about Trump, Trudeau promises to stand for feminism and diversity