Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the CETA trade agreement before the European Parliament on February 16, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Trudeau warns Canada-EU trade must benefit everyone

Lynn Desjardins
Thursday 16 February, 2017

In his address to the European Parliament today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the recently-approved Canada-EU trade deal (CETA) is good for all and could serve as a model for future trade agreements. This comes at a time of increasing anti-trade sentiment of the kind that helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election.

(CBC news video)

Trade deal ‘could be the last,’ says prime minister

Trudeau acknowledged that those who say trade deals only benefit a few have a valid concern, but he said deals like CETA benefit everyone. “The anxiety people have towards the economy and trade — the worry that our kids won’t have access to the same jobs and opportunities that we had — can be addressed only if we ensure that trade is inclusive, so that everyone benefits,” he said. “And this agreement … delivers just that.”

He said the signatories now need to make the agreement work. “If we are successful, CETA will become the blueprint for all ambitious, future trade deals. If we are not, this could very well be one of the last,” Trudeau said.

The Canadian Senate has yet to give its final approval to the deal. It is expected to do so and then changes will be made to federal, provincial and territorial laws and regulations to bring Canada into compliance with CETA.

(CBC news video)

