Photo Credit: iStock

Talking about alzheimer: news and reports from RCI

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

U of T scientist wins top prize in brain research

Graham Collingridge © Canadian Press/Hand out photo

The University of Toronto chair of physiology Graham Collingridge has won what is touted as “the Nobel Prize of Neuroscience” for his work on memory. The one-million-Euro ($1.46 million Cdn) prize was awarded by the Grete Lundbeck European Brain Research» 

Simple test that may indicate very early signs of Alzheimer’s risk.

Toronto, 2013, A woman plays scrabble with her husbanc who has Alzheimer’s. It is known that exercise and brain stimulation can help reduce or delay Alzheimer’s, but a new study shows a simple test conbining thought with a physical movement can reveal the possibilty of Alzheimer’s much sooner, before symptoms show, and that combining thought with movement, such as learning to play an instrument in later life can also strengthen brain pathways and delay or reduce Alzheimer’s effects. © Nathan Denette/Canadian Press

At Toronto’s York University, researchers have discovered that simple tests which require a conscious thought-directed physical movement can reveal potentially early signs of Alzheimer’s. In other words, difficulty in combining thought and movement, i.e., concentration to produce a specific inhabitual» 

Alzheimer drugs don’t work for the mildly impaired

© IS/iStock

Research indicates drugs for Alzheimer’s don’t help those with mild cognitive impairment. © St. Michael’s Hospital Drugs for Alzheimer’s patients do not improve the mental abilities of people who have only mild cognitive impairment, and they do increase harm, according to» 

Memory loss not stalled by drugs, supplements, study shows

© IS/iStock/mcfields

Drugs, herbal remedies or vitamins will not stave off mental decline according to a Canadian review of medical studies. In fact, people taking some prescription drugs had a decline in cognitive function reported in some studies. Scientists at St. Michael’s» 

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyPhilatelists: Canada’s spring stamps for 2017Economy, Education, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyThink your job, your career, is secure? Think again!Orthodontists working pro bono, but few takersEconomy, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada: still confused about measuring since 1975Talking about alzheimer: news and reports from RCIYour choices, our promise!Economy, Environment, History, Society, Work & LabourCoal mining revived in Cape BretonArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, InternationalBHM- The black settlers of AlbertaSocietyBraille will help the visually-impaired identify policeImmigration & Refuge, Society, SportsCricket tournament ends winter season in Newfoundland

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Un homme accusé en lien avec les menaces envers l'Université ConcordiaPremier témoignage au procès de Bertrand CharestLes intouchables : l'affaire KPMG camouflée à Ottawa?Les intouchables : KPMG a caché l'argent de riches clientsSainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques survitJeff Sessions a dissimulé au Sénat des discussions avec MoscouLac-Simon ferme son poste de policeLes passages à la frontière canadienne en cinq questionsL'élection de Trump n'aurait pas causé la panne du site d'Immigration CanadaLes changements climatiques bouleverseront l'économie, dit la Banque du Canada
Subway defends its chicken; a peek at secret documents: Daily newsletter for March 2Man arrested after Montreal university bomb threat targeting Muslim studentsIf HMV lost money, why would it work for Sunrise? Record stores sound off on takeoverCriminal probes adding intrigue to fiery French election seasonTurkish president slams 'vulgar, worthless' headline, promises punishmentCanadian immigration website crash started hours before Trump victory, documents showKPMG offshore tax dodge a 'facade' designed to hide money, ex-client saysLeadership race offers a chance for the NDP to be interesting againWhy pay for Ontario's hydro mistakes now when we can pay (more) for them later?: Robyn UrbackNew U.S. attorney general spoke with Russians during campaign, Justice Department says