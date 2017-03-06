4 November 2015 – A Ukrainian soldier engages a target as part of the urban warfare training (a component of small team training) provided by Canadian military personnel during Operation UNIFIER at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (IPSC) in Starychi, Ukraine. (

4 November 2015 – A Ukrainian soldier engages a target as part of the urban warfare training (a component of small team training) provided by Canadian military personnel during Operation UNIFIER at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (IPSC) in Starychi, Ukraine.
Photo Credit: Canadian Forces Combat Camera, DND

Canadian troops to stay on in Ukraine

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 6 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It’s called “Operation Unifier”. Canada’s two year mission to train Ukrainian military and police was due to expire at the end of this month.

Ukrainian officials had been concerned at the delay in the decision by Canada to announce an end or extenstion of that mission.

Aat a news conference today, it was announced the mission will be extended. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told reporters, the announcement sends the message that “we stand with Ukraine”.

It will now continue for another two years.

Starychi, Ukraine. 6 November 2015 – Ukrainian soldiers manoeuvre an armoured vehicle on a live range at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (IPSC) during Operation UNIFIER.
Starychi, Ukraine. 6 November 2015 – Ukrainian soldiers manoeuvre an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (MBP) on a live range at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (IPSC) during Operation UNIFIER. © Canadian Forces Combat Camera, DND

In a press release today, Minister Sajjan is quoted saying

“The Government of Canada is committed to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they work to build a more secure, stable and prosperous country, and Canada continues to be at the forefront of the international community’s response to Russian aggression in Ukraine. I am proud of the talented and dedicated women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces who contribute to a more stable world as we demonstrate our reliability as a partner to our allies and our commitment to European security.”

5 March 2016 – Ukrainian Armed Forces members perform combat first aid drills under the supervision of Canadian Armed Forces members during Operation UNIFIER at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre in Starychi, Ukraine
5 March 2016 – Ukrainian Armed Forces members perform combat first aid drills under the supervision of Canadian Armed Forces members during Operation UNIFIER at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre in Starychi, Ukraine © Canadian Forces Combat Camera, DND

Some 300 Canadians have been training Ukraine’s military in small team tactics,  explosive ordnance disposal, military policing, medical training and logistics system modernisation to Ukraininan forces in a non-combat mission.   About 200 Canadians will be assigned to Op Unifier in the extended mission.

Canada has contributed over $16 million in non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces and to date has provided training to over 3,000 Ukrainian military personnel.

Canadian and Ukrainian Combat Engineers prepare explosive charges during obstacle demolition training at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre in Starychi, Ukraine, on August 20, 2016
Canadian and Ukrainian Combat Engineers prepare explosive charges during obstacle demolition training at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre in Starychi, Ukraine, on August 20, 2016 © Joint Task Force Ukraine

It is estimated that more thatn 10,000 people have been killed in three years of fighting in the region.

A high-ranking official of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) last month described the situation on the front line as “very unstable” and that serious escalation is possible.

A Danish linguist with Joint Task Force – Ukraine translates for Canadian and American Counter – Improvised Explosive Device instructors teaching Ukrainian soldiers at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre in Starychi, Ukraine on February 7, 2017. © Joint Task Force – Ukraine)

The Canadian training is taking place at a former Soviet military base over 1,000km from the front.

In addition to Op Unifier, Canada currently has troops preparing to move into Latvia as part of a NATO mission.

additional information

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Trump Tower Toronto not sellingEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMuslim youth make house calls in Moose Jaw as national outreach continuesHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyCompany declares office desks food-free zonesHealth, International, Science and Technology, SocietyComplications from Zika underestimated, say researchersInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian troops to stay on in UkraineAlex Harvey takes gold in cross-country ski raceAnimals, Economy, Education, Environment, Health, International, Science and TechnologyFighting Chagas.Health, Science and Technology, SocietyNew combo therapy kills some drug-resistant bacteriaImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyFree speech or Islamophobia- Clashes in cities across CanadaThe LINK Online, Sun, Mar.5,2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois deviendrait candidat pour QS dans GouinAffaire KPMG : les fraudeurs pourraient faire l'objet d'accusations criminellesUn membre du Cabinet Trump crée un tollé en associant esclaves et immigrantsObamacare : les républicains déposent leur projet d'abrogationRémunération : les femmes font des gains, mais lentementLe Canada doit se préparer à l'ingérence de la Russie, selon la ministre FreelandLe père d'un soldat américain musulman mort en Irak doit annuler une allocution à TorontoUne autre Canadienne refoulée à la frontière américaineTrump revient à la charge contre les ressortissants de six pays musulmansFrance : quatre membres d'une même famille tués pour des pièces d'or
'Grow a spine...and punish people who commit fraud' NDP tell Liberals over tax dodge reportsTax court judge attended party hosted by law firm linked to KPMG'You don't get a 2nd chance to react': Plan reveals crucial moments in 9/11-style attack in CanadaSnowbirds may soon be allowed 8 months in U.S., but could risk provincial health benefitsWhy a Ukraine tax boss arrived at court on a stretcher and now protesters are refusing to let him outTransgender rights in U.S. take a 'detour' with Supreme Court decisionAll Native basketball tournament reinstates adopted player, drops 'bloodline' ruleOttawa police officer charged with manslaughter in man's 2016 deathWhy Google Home is spreading a fake story about Barack Obama plotting a coupThings to know about Trump's new travel ban