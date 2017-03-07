https://grizzlybearfoundation.com/blogs/news/dark-days-ahead-for-british-columbias-grizzly-bears

https://grizzlybearfoundation.com/blogs/news/dark-days-ahead-for-british-columbias-grizzly-bears
Photo Credit: Thomas Drasdauskis

Charity warns of threats to grizzly bears

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 7 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A new report says the long term survival of grizzly bears in the western province of British Columbia (B.C.) is threatened because of a loss of habitat and food sources and a government-sanctioned trophy hunt.

The recently-formed charitable organization, the Grizzly Bear Foundation commissioned a three-person board of inquiry to investigate the status of the bears. None of the members is a scientist, but they met with government officials and scientists, and held public hearings across the province.

Grizzly population is vastly diminished

There are an estimated 150,000 grizzly bears in B.C. That is the second largest population after that of Alaska. These bears used to roam from northern Mexico to the Arctic and from western Canada to the central province of Ontario. They are now mostly found in the western-most part of the country.

‘Bears may disappear’

“Grizzly bears have lived in our province for at least 50,000 years”, said inquiry chairman Michael Audain in a news release.  “But unless we take serious steps now to secure their wilderness home from encroachment by human activities and protect their food sources from the impact of climate change, in a few decades the bears may disappear.”

The inquiry made several recommendations to government including educating children about grizzly bears, collaborating with indigenous people and other bear experts on conservation issues, and creating an advisory body to direct research.

It also recommends stopping the trophy hunt which kills 300 bears annually.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Animals, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyBorder guard union head says security threatened by migrant influx, lack of guardsAnimals, SocietyCharity warns of threats to grizzly bearsAnimals, International, SocietyGlobal operation hits illegal wildlife tradeEconomy, International, Science and Technology, Work & LabourInnovative "new age" Canadian transport to world's remote areasTrump Tower Toronto not sellingEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMuslim youth make house calls in Moose Jaw as national outreach continuesHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyCompany declares office desks food-free zonesHealth, International, Science and Technology, SocietyComplications from Zika underestimated, say researchersInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian troops to stay on in UkraineAlex Harvey takes gold in cross-country ski race

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'opposition accentue la pression pour qu'Ottawa sévisse contre KPMGPlaintes au Conseil de la magistrature contre les juges visés par le reportage d'Enquête sur KPMGBertrand Charest aurait emmené une de ses jeunes skieuses se faire avorterDes documents de la CIA à nouveau sur WikiLeaksVoici la galaxie spirale NGC 1055, la sœur aînée de notre Voie lactéeL'école des grands-mères indiennes« Le féminisme, c’est le cancer », affirment des jeunes du WildroseUn nouveau code civil pour la ChineLa Corée du Nord prend les ressortissants malaisiens en otagesLe projet de cimetière musulman soulève des inquiétudes à Saint-Apollinaire
RCMP officer dies after collision near Canada-U.S. borderMajor U.S. wireless providers rush to offer unlimited data plans. Why not in Canada?In Rod they trust: Meet Trump's Obama-approved pick to lead the Russia probeTory leadership candidate Kellie Leitch wants immigrants to be asked: 'Are men and women equal?'The art of diplomacy: Getting Warhol and Picasso out of TehranLiberals' anti-Islamophobia motion is a politically brilliant, sinister piece of work: Neil MacdonaldU.S. responds to North Korea by readying anti-missile defence system across borderKhizr Khan, father of slain U.S. soldier, cancels Toronto talk citing 'travel privileges' review'Grow a spine ... and punish people who commit fraud,' NDP tell Liberals over tax dodge reportsTax court judge attended party hosted by law firm linked to KPMG