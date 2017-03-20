She won! Canadian teacher awardes $1-million prize as this year’s *Global Teacher*
Photo Credit: Varkey Foundation

She won! Canadian named “global teacher”

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 20 March, 2017

After being selected as a finalist from an initial 20,000 nominees, she made it to the long list of 50 candidates. Maggie MacDonnell then was flown to Dubai to join the 9 other finalists where she selected as the winner of the $USD 1-million prize this past weekend.

Originally from Canada’s maritime province of Nova Scotia, for the past several years Maggie MacDonnell has not only been teaching in a remote Arctic community of 1,450, but has become a motivator to students in a variety of other ways.  The remote community is on the shore of the Hudson Strait.

In announcing the award the Dubai-based Varkey Foundation said she was “changing the lives of her students and transforming her community”.

The remote Innuit hamlet of Salluit in Nunavik, on the far northern tip of Quebec above the 60th parallel. it is only accessible by air. © Varkey Foundation YouTube

Many remote aboriginal reserves and villages have suffered from youth suicides and her community of Salluit has seen its share as well. In 2015 there were six suicides of young males.    To counter the desperation and boredom, she encourages and leads a variety of physical activities in the community even creating a fitness centre.

Maggie MacDonnell raises the Global Teacher Prize with one of her students while standing next to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Maggie MacDonnell raises the Global Teacher Prize with one of her students while standing next to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. © Martin Dokoupil/The Associated Press

She also has been teaching young girls a “life-skills’ programme. In many remote communities like Salluit, teenaged pregnancies and higher levels of sexual abuse are common.She also set up a community kitchen and a second-hand store both of which benefit the entire community.

She has announced that the prize money will be used to help foster a greater sense of “love for the land”, through an environmental stewardship programme. She also wants to help youth connect with their heritage and culture through a kayaking programme.

Sunny Varkey established the Global Teacher prize. His GEMS group operates the largest network of private schools in the world. © sunnyvarkey.com

The Varkey Foundation award aims to shine a spotlight on great teachers and share their stories with the world. It aims to recognize one exceptional teacher a year who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession, employs innovative classroom practices and encourages others to join the teaching profession.
One comment on “She won! Canadian named “global teacher”
  1. Rene Albert says:
    20 March 2017 at 18 h 48 min

    My sincere congratulations Maggie MacDonnell!

