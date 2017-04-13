Dr Mark Wainberg was a pioneering and world renonwned HIV/AIDS researcher and advocate r
Photo Credit: McGill University

Sudden death of world-renowned AIDS/HIV researcher

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 13 April, 2017

The world of medical research is mourning the sudden and unexpected loss of of Dr Mark Wainberg.

Wainberg, aged 71, died while swimming on vacation in Florida.   While no cause has been confirmed, he had been swimming in rough water and strong currents.

His son noticed his father struggling and swam out to find him and pull him back to shore. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Dr Wainberg had dedicated his life to HIV/AIDS research and was a recognized world authority and advocate for access to treatment in both developed and developing countries.

While at the International AIDS Conference in Toronto in 2006, Wainberg took part in a demonstration by sex trade workers seeking better protection against HIV infection © Lise Beaudry-via McGill

He was recognized in 1989 for his part in discovering the anti-retroviral drug lamivudine (3TC) . In combination with other drugs, it is now a common treatment for HIV.

“The world has lost a medical giant”. Dr D Eidelman, McGill U

A professor at McGill University in Montreal, he was also head of two research institutions; lead investigator at Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research at the Jewish General Hospital and  as director of the McGill University AIDS Centre.

He had also been president of the International Aids Society from 1998-2000.

Quoted in the McGill Reporter (news) Dr. David Eidelman, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Vice-Principal (Health Affairs) at McGill called Wainberg “an international champion in the fight against HIV/AIDS…. The world has lost a medical giant, an exceptional mentor and a great man.”

Canadian Medial Hall of Fame inductee 2016

Combining scientific excellence with a social conscience on a global scale, Dr. Wainberg’s research and collaborations are acknowledged as having helped save millions of lives.

Dedicated to finding better treatments and even a cure for HIV/AIDS, Dr Wainberg had several research projects underway. He had only recently told colleagues that at age 71 he had no plans to retire.

Dr Wainberg was a forceful advocate for better access to drugs and treatment for all. Show here at an International Aids Conference in Toronto he made headlines for berating then Prime Minister Stephen Harper for not attending. © Stuart Nimmo/Canadian Press

Messages of shock, sadness, and condolence are being sent from around the world.

A note on the Canadian Aids Society website expresses profound sadness to learn of the death calling him a Canadian and international leader in the fight against AIDS and a “true ally of the HIV community movement:”.

Additional information- Sources

