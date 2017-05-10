The Chinese Students’ Soccer Team was a source of hope and inspiration at a time when Canada’s Chinese community faced multiple kinds of discrimination.

The Chinese Students’ Soccer Team was a source of hope and inspiration at a time when Canada’s Chinese community faced multiple kinds of discrimination.
Photo Credit: Photo by C.B. Wand, courtesy Robert Yip

1933 soccer team honoured in Asian Heritage Month

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 10 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Chinese Students’ Soccer Team was formed in Vancouver in 1920 and its success provided hope and inspiration at a time of discrimination against the Chinese community in Canada. The team is one of a list of “Notable Canadians of Asian heritage” compiled by the Canadian government for Asian Heritage Month.

Most Chinese men could barely afford to pay the Head Tax imposed on Chinese immigrants and had to leave their families behind.
Most Chinese men could barely afford to pay the Head Tax imposed on Chinese immigrants and had to leave their families behind. © CBC archive

Law forbade Chinese immigration

In 1923, Canada passed the Chinese Immigration Act that disallowed Chinese immigration. The Chinese community at the time was largely made up of men who had come to work. Most could not afford to bring their families because Canada had imposed a so-called Head Tax on Chinese wanting to immigrate. It took years to save the money and many men died without ever seeing their families again.

Chinese people were not allowed to vote. They were barred from entering most professions and their business licenses restricted them to the Chinese quarter. It would be some time before discriminatory practices were gradually repealed.

Soccer players won respect

The Chinese Student’s Soccer Team was the only non-white soccer team in the western province of British Columbia, which most Chinese migrants had settled.

The team became famous for skill, speed and sportsmanship and it won a provincial championship in 1933. By doing so, the government website notes that the players “won respect for their community.”

It also notes that several of the players made history through their accomplishments in later years. I’ll have more on that in future posts.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in History, Immigration & Refuge, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Politics, SocietyBritish Columbia Liberals hang on to win minority governmentAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyMathematics vs. the emerald ash borerPolitics, SocietyJagmeet Singh expected to announce run for leadership of federal New DemocratsEnvironment, Military, SocietyAssessing flood damage as water recedes..for nowHistory, Immigration & Refuge, Society1933 soccer team honoured in Asian Heritage MonthPoliticsDisgraced Senator resigns his seat amid sex scandalAnimals, Environment, Science and Technology, SocietyMuseum offers free Science by Night eventLifestyle, Politics, SocietyOntario's strict anti-smoking laws: Over enthusiastic enforcement?Health, SocietyCoalition demands fair access to new depression drugsInternational, Science and TechnologyThe mystery of “dark matter” ever so slightly illuminated.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine