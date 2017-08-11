In this Feb. 2009 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, North Atlantic right whales swim with their calves in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the United States near the border between Florida and Georgia. The government of Canada has ordered a mandatory slowdown of shipping traffic in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to protect these endangered sea mammals.

In this Feb. 2009 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, North Atlantic right whales swim with their calves in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the United States near the border between Florida and Georgia. The government of Canada has ordered a mandatory slowdown of shipping traffic in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to protect these endangered sea mammals.
Photo Credit: AP Photo/New England Aquarium

Ottawa orders mandatory speed limit for large ships to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 11 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government is ordering a temporary mandatory slowdown for vessels of 20 metres or more in length to protect the population of endangered North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, federal officials announced today.

The announcement by Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc comes following the deaths of ten of the endangered whales in the gulf since early June. Two others have washed up dead in the Massachusetts area in recent weeks.

Preliminary necropsy reports on some of the gulf deaths suggest ship strikes and fishing gear entanglement are possible causes.

“In recent months an alarming number of deaths involving North Atlantic right whales have captivated the imagination of Canadians and people around the world,” LeBlanc said at a joint press conference in Shédiac, New Brunswick. “This endangered species of marine mammal needs protection and the Government of Canada and Canadians will do what we have to do to ensure not only the protection of North Atlantic right whales but also the recovery of this species as well.”

A dead North Atlantic right whale is shown in this undated handout image in the River of Ponds area in western Newfoundland. Fisheries officials say this is the 10th dead right whale found in the region.
A dead North Atlantic right whale is shown in this undated handout image in the River of Ponds area in western Newfoundland. Fisheries officials say this is the 10th dead right whale found in the region. © PC/HO

There are only about 500 hundred right whales left in the world and research shows that for an unknown reason a large part of them – anywhere between 80 and 100 mammals – have migrated to the Gulf of St. Lawrence this summer, LeBlanc said.

The area has an intense commercial fishery and is a busy transport corridor for maritime shipping, he said.

“In our efforts to do everything possible to prevent further whale deaths, our government is today implementing a temporary mandatory slow down for vessels of 20 metres or more in length,” Garneau said. “Speed must be reduced to a maximum of 10 knots when travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence from the Quebec north shore to just north of Prince Edward Island.  This temporary measure is effective immediately.”

Transport Canada inspectors, with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard’s Marine Communications and Traffic Services, will enforce this precautionary measure until the whales have migrated from the areas of concern, Garneau said.

Failure to comply will result in a penalty of up to $25,000, he said.

The government has also taken measures to limit potential hazards to the whale population posed by the region’s fishery industry, LeBlanc said.

“To help prevent entanglements, the Snow Crab Fishing Area 12 in the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence was closed, and other fixed gear fisheries such as rock and toad crab fisheries have either been restricted to fish in shallow water or have had a delayed opening,” LeBlanc said. “Future fisheries decisions relating to the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence will take the presence of North Atlantic right whales into account.”

Source: Government of Canada

Monitoring and enforcement of new measures will continue with Transport Canada’s National Aerial Surveillance Program and Fisheries and Oceans surveillance overflights to aid these new measures, Garneau said.

The Shipping Federation of Canada (SFC), an industry group that represents the ocean-going flying-flag shipping industry which carries the majority of Canadian exports and imports, said while it supports the government’s efforts to protect the endangered whale population, it wants to make sure the measures do not unduly hurt the industry.

The shipping industry has been quite active on those issues both for the North Atlantic right whale, the belugas and the Southern Resident killer whales off the Pacific Coast, said Sonia Simard, the SFC’s director of legislative and environmental affairs.

“Now, it’s an issue with the size and location of the area,” Simard told RCI. “We understand the situation is critical and the need to take precautionary action. Now we need to seat down and ensure that this precautionary measure is well-targeted as much as possible so that it delivers on the conservation objective while minimizing the impact on shipping.”

The mandatory slowdown could have serious consequences for the shipping industry and the Canadian economy, Simard warned.

The container ship Zim Antwerp arrives in Halifax, N.S. on Thursday June 29, 2017. At 349 metres long, the vessel is more than three times the height of Fenwick Tower, a 98-metre Halifax apartment building.
The container ship Zim Antwerp arrives in Halifax, N.S. on Thursday June 29, 2017. At 349 metres long, the vessel is more than three times the height of Fenwick Tower, a 98-metre Halifax apartment building. © PC/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stringer

For example, a container vessel usually travels at speeds between 18 and 20 knots, Simard said.

“The container vessels are like your bus,” Simard said. “They have a very tight schedule to make.”

Slowing  down to 10 knots would add anywhere between five and eight hours to the vessel’s journey to the Port of Montreal, she said.

For bulk carrying vessels, which usually go slower than container ships, the slowdown could add three to five hours to their journey, Simard said.

“In navigation time is of the essence,” she said. “When you look at adding time to a voyage, that means additional costs for ship owners and on the other hand it could have an impact on the overall efficiency of the shipping corridors and the competitiveness of Canada versus other ports.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Residential school apology coming for NLArts and Entertainment, History, International, Science and TechnologyLe Studio burns to the groundEconomy, EnvironmentOttawa orders mandatory speed limit for large ships to protect endangered North Atlantic right whalesHealth, Science and TechnologyCan smartphones track Parkinson’s better than doctors?SportsYoung Canadian Shapovalov scores major tennis upsetTop woman lumberjack: Kelly Bowness of P.E.IEconomy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologySolar power growth good news for Canada's mining industryInternational, PoliticsCanadian diplomat in Cuba treated for ‘unusual symptoms’Environment, Science and TechnologyCanadian scientists explore seamounts off British Columbia’s coastInternational, Politics, SocietyClinton family coming to Eastern Townships

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine