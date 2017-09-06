This picture taken released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency shows the successful test-fire of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. There is concern the country will demonstrate it can hit North America by dropping an unarmed missile on an empty patch of ocean or ground.

This picture released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency shows the successful test-fire of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. There is concern the country will demonstrate it can hit North America by dropping an unarmed missile on an empty patch of ocean or ground.
Photo Credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images

Former Canadian diplomat speaks about the N Korea situation

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 6 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The world is collectively concerned about the sabre rattling of N, Korea, and the U.S threats of reprisals.

Repeated North Korean missile tests and now the latest nuclear test have only escalated the tensions.

U.S President Trump is also calling on other nations to impose greater sanctions against the Kim Jong Un regime, and has also suggested that the U.S would stop trade with nations that continue to trade with N. Korea.

Charles Burton is a professor of political science at Brock University, and was responsible for relations with North Korea as a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing. He is in St. Catharines, Ontario

Listen
Charles Burton, political science professor at Brock University, Ontario, and former Canadian diplomat
Charles Burton, political science professor at Brock University, Ontario, and former Canadian diplomat

The U.S. says it has military options to deal with N. Korea, but seemingly those would involve a “pre-emptive” strike against N.Korean nuclear sites.

Burton, and others, point out that because many of the missiles and weapons are mobile, or deep underground, it would be virtually impossible to eliminate them, and reprisals from the N. Koreans would result. This might take the form of an invasion of S. Korea with likely large scale losses of life.

Also according to a military agreement, if N.Korea is attacked first, China said it would defend its ally.  The result of any military action therefore could be catastrophic.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, shares a laugh during a recent test of a long-range strategic ballistic rocket in this photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Experts say North Korea might be preparing more provocative weapons tests.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, shares a laugh during a recent test of a long-range strategic ballistic rocket in this photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Experts say North Korea might be preparing more provocative weapons tests. © KCNA/Reuters

As for the U.S. suggestion of isolated nations that trade with China, most experts say that is as likely to hurt the U.S. as any other country, such as China.

Leaders around the world are calling for restraint and a diplomatic solution.  He notes that Canada has done little on the international stage, not wanting to push or criticise China to put pressure on N. Korea because of concerns of economic backlash from the Chinese.

A missile that analysts believe could be the North Korean Hwasong-12 is paraded across Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang in April. Any attempt to neutralize the country’s missiles and nuclear sites would not succeed as many are mobile on trucks or vessels and so hard to target.
A missile that analysts believe could be the North Korean Hwasong-12 is paraded across Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang in April. Any attempt to neutralize the country’s missiles and nuclear sites would not succeed as many are mobile on trucks or vessels and so hard to target. © Wong Maye-e/Associated Press

Professor Burton who has dealt with N. Korea as a diplomat says that could be difficult as the regime seems to have an extremely narrow world view and understanding of how international dealings work.

He believes a diplomatic solution is possible, although that would require a regime change in N Korea. He says any plan to achieve that would require the full cooperation of China and Russia.

Andersen Air Force base stands on Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory and a potential target of N Korean missiles. So far there has been no move to organize emergency departures for U.S. diplomats, their families or other American citizens from areas threatened by North Korea.
Andersen Air Force base stands on Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory and a potential target of N Korean missiles. So far there has been no move to organize emergency departures for U.S. diplomats, their families or other American citizens from areas threatened by North Korea. © Erik De Castro/Reuters

He notes that the U.N. would also have to step in with plans to mitigate what would likely be severe repercussions of such a regime change.

A major part of such a plan would be to somehow reach an extremely propagandized society that they would be better off without the Kim regime.

Additional information

Charles Burton’s Blog

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Former Canadian diplomat speaks about the N Korea situation
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    7 September 2017 at 2 h 08 min

    Kim Jong-un seem to see himself as a God-King, the way he rules his country of North Korea.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyTrade wars and fighter jetsArts and EntertainmentCanadian actor Donald Sutherland to get an OscarEconomy, Politics, SocietyBank of Canada raises interest rate for second timeEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyA little cooling in Canada’s hottest housing marketEnvironment, International, SocietyIrma has Canadian airlines focusing on the CaribbeanEducationCollege and university tuition fees are up in CanadaInternational, Military, PoliticsFormer Canadian diplomat speaks about the N Korea situationEconomy, LifestyleMany Canadian workers spend all of or more than their payArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Science and Technology, SocietyPreserving another piece of Canada’s vanishing railway historyInternational, Society, SportsWomen hockey players to be paid for the first time

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine