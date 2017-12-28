The view of the gas compression building in the hydrocracker unit of Nexen Energy's Long Lake, Alberta facility following an explosion on Jan. 15, 2016 in which two workers died. The company is now facing eight charges in connection with the deaths.

The view of the gas compression building in the hydrocracker unit of Nexen Energy's Long Lake, Alberta facility following an explosion on Jan. 15, 2016 in which two workers died. The company is now facing eight charges in connection with the deaths.
Photo Credit: cbc.ca

Charges filed against Nexen Energy in death of two oilsands workers

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 28 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A day after two oilsands workers died in an explosion at a Nexen Energy facility at Long Lake, Alberta, the company’s CEO, Fang Zhi, addressed a news conference in Calgary.

“Yesterday marks one of the darkest days in Nexen history,” Zhi said.

“Standing here today to share this kind of information is the worst thing a CEO ever has to do. But no matter how badly we feel it pales in comparison to the pain that two of our employees’ families are experiencing.”

An explosion killed maintenance workers Drew Foster, left, and David Williams who were refitting the valves on a compressor in the gas compression building in the hydrocracker unit on Jan. 15, 2016.
An explosion killed maintenance workers Drew Foster, left, and David Williams who were refitting the valves on a compressor in the gas compression building in the hydrocracker unit on Jan. 15, 2016. © CBC

Now, nearly two years later, the Calgary-based company is facing eight charges in the deaths of Drew Foster of Niagara Falls, Ont., and Dave Williams of Scotchtown, N.S.,

On Jan. 15, 2016, Foster and Williams, both Nexen employees, were doing maintenance work in a hydrogen compressor building at the company’s Long Lake upgrader project near Anzac when there was an explosion.

Foster, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams, 30, later died in the burn unit at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton,

The charges, announced on Wednesday, include a series of violations under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, including failure to ensure equipment and failure to ensure workers were properly trained in handling the machinery.

The company sees it differently.

“Our investigation indicates that the incident was a result of work being performed outside the scope of approved work activities,” Ron Bailey, the head of Canadian operations at Nexen, told a news conference in July 2016.

The Long Lake oilsands upgrader project is located about 40 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray and
can upgrade 72,000 barrels of bitumen per day.

Nexen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation Ltd., is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Feb. 14.

With files from CP, CBC, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, History, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

B.C. First Nations activists suffer legal setback in fish farm dispute

Environment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Charges filed against Nexen Energy in death of two oilsands workers

History, International, Lifestyle, Society, Sports

Canadian icon Johnny Bower dies at 93

Animals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Canadian animal activists optimistic about the future of their cause

Economy, Education, Lifestyle

Time management for 2018

Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Society

Frigid weather is testing Canadians winter mettle

RCI | Français

Mer et Monde: l'outre-mer à portée de main

RCI | Español

Chrystia Freeland, personaje de la actualidad política en Canadá en 2017

RCI | 中文

加拿大律师：迁徙乃人类天性，我们挡不住难民潮

العربية | RCI

الـ"بيتكوين": ما المسار بعد الهبوط القوي مؤخراً؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine