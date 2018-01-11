Trucks spread different forms of road salt which can dissolve and run into sewers and eventually, waterways.

Trucks spread different forms of road salt which can dissolve and run into sewers and eventually, waterways.
Photo Credit: Zoe Todd/CBC

Salt used on icy roads and parking lots kills wildlife: WWF-Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 11 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

World Wildlife Fund Canada says road salt is having a devastating impact on the freshwater ecosystems of the Great Lakes at the heart of North America.

When roads and highways get slippery from ice and snow, salt is often spread to melt it. The most-often form used, sodium chloride, dissolves easily in water, flows into sewers and ends up in creeks, wetlands, rivers and lakes.

Ice on roads can be treacherous and salt is used to melt it.
Ice on roads can be treacherous and salt is used to melt it. © David Horemans/CBC

Fish, frogs and turtles dying

WWF-Canada says that in spring and winter, salt levels in groundwater and surface water regularly reach levels that are dangerous for wildlife.  It gives the examples of freshwater fish, mussels, frogs and turtles which die when there is too much salt in lakes and rivers.

The group is urging the province of Ontario to work with businesses to reduce the road last from parking lots such as those around big stores or shopping centres. It also is asking for more training to help contractors reduce the salt they spread.

The spring peeper is one of the creatures affected by road salt.
The spring peeper is one of the creatures affected by road salt. © JasonOndreicka/WWF-Canada
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Fire and Fury: the Canadian edition

RCI | Français

Tout premier colloque « Vivre ensemble en entreprise » au collège de Maisonneuve à Montréal ce mardi 16 janvier

RCI | Español

Batalla de generaciones en la Armada canadiense: triunfan los jóvenes y el wifi

RCI | 中文

严寒天气仍有非法难民冒死越境进入加拿大，被严重冻伤

العربية | RCI

العراق وتحديات المياه مع جارتيْه القويتيْن تركيا وإيران

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine