Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 2, 2018. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Champagne heads to South America to sign CPTPP and talks on Mercosur

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne is leaving for South America on Thursday to put Canada’s signature on a revised 11-country free trade deal that will create one of the largest trading blocks in the world, as well as for talks to join the Mercosur customs union.

The original 12-member Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal was thrown into limbo early last year when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement to prioritize protecting American jobs.

However, the remaining 11 member countries – Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam – led by Japan, finalized a revised trade pact in January, called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Ministers from all 11 countries, which together represent 495 million people and have a combined GDP of $13.5 trillion, or 13 per cent of global GDP, will officially sign the CPTPP at a ceremony in Santiago, Chile, on March 8.

“With the CPTPP, Canadian workers, producers, farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses will add another half a billion consumers for the quality products and services Canada can provide,” Champagne said in a statement.

Trade ministers and delegates from the remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) attend the TPP ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders summit Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 in Danang, Vietnam. (Na Son Nguyen, Pool/AP Photo)

According to Global Affairs Canada, Canada’s bilateral trade in goods with the 10 other CPTPP countries amounted to $105 billion in 2016.

An economic analysis released by the Canadian government in February said the pact would provide exporters with tariff savings of $428 million per year.

Total Canadian exports to other CPTPP countries are projected to increase by $2.7 billion, or 4.2 per cent, by 2040, compared to gains of $1.5 billion under the original TPP.

‘A bad precedent’

Sujata Dey, Trade Campaigner for the Council of Canadians, a civic advocacy group critical of Canada’s free trade agreements, said she finds it disturbing that the Trudeau government is going “head first into signing the Harper era CPTPP.”

“With very little changes, it is basically the TPP with two new letters,” Dey said. “It erodes the system that supports farmers’ livelihoods. It sets a bad precedent for achieving anything close to progressive trade in our NAFTA negotiations and the other slew of negotiations.”

Wooing Mercosur

Following the CPTPP signing, Champagne will travel to Asunción, Paraguay, on March 9 to meet with his counterparts from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

These countries make up the Mercosur customs union established in 1991. With 260 million consumers and a GDP of over $3 trillion, Mercosur is the world’s fourth-largest trading bloc and Canada has been in exploratory talks with the quartet to join the free trade deal.

“Canada is seizing every opportunity to secure new markets on better terms for more Canadians and is quickly becoming a country with unparalleled access to the world’s most dynamic markets,” Champagne said in a statement. “That is good for jobs and for every Canadian’s longer-term prosperity.”

The Council of Canadians is worried, however, that with Mercosur, the Liberal government is again rushing into another corporate agreement, without a debate on the needs and wishes of the public, Dey said.

With files from Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Bill Cosby's Canadian accuser credible?

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

'Come From Away' being adapted for film

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

BlackBerry suing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

More problems for former MSO artistic director Charles Dutoit

RCI | Français

Fondation Jeunes-Projet et « Ouvre-toi sur le monde » : des ateliers sur le « vivre-ensemble » offerts dans les écoles

RCI | Español

Las 300 razones de amar La Habana de Heidi Hollinger

RCI | 中文

校园枪击案可以防范吗？枪手是什么样的人？专家解读

العربية | RCI

مأساة المدنيين في الغوطة الشرقية