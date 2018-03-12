Getting a car fixed in Canada may cost much more than it should, according to an insurance company investigation.

Auto repair fraud revealed by hidden cameras

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 12 March, 2018 , 4 Comments ↓

A major insurance company estimates auto insurance fraud is costing Canadians more than $2 billion every year. Aviva Canada says its investigation “highlights the urgent need to reform the auto insurance system.”

The cost to insure a car ranges dramatically across Canada from a low average of $642 in the province of Quebec to the highest average cost of $1,281 in Ontario. The differences may be due to fraud, frequency of claims, injuries and lawsuits. Some provinces have private insurance for cars and others have public plans.

Out of ten vehicle repair cases that were tested, only one proved to not involve any fraud.

Cars intentionally crashed

Over 2017, Aviva bought ten cars which investigators and automotive experts deliberately crashed. They then assessed each car to determine the extent of damage and cost of repair. They then placed the cars near provincial highways in the Toronto area and investigators equipped with recording equipment posed as drivers and called for help.

They found that nine out of the ten cases involved fraud. An average of 57 per cent of total repair costs that were invoiced was fraudulent. Hidden cameras found auto body shop employees deliberately caused damage to cars. Some shops billed for new car parts and either installed used parts or did not replace them at all. In some cases, parts that were not damaged were itemized on the final invoice as having been repaired.

‘A national scandal’

Tow truck operators invoiced Aviva for towing and storage that did not occur and tow truck operators offered incentives for tips on accidents, discouraged a driver from using Aviva’s accredited auto body shops, towed vehicles without permission and asked a driver to sign a blank work order.

“This amounts to a national scandal,” said Gordon Rasbach, a vice-president at Aviva in a news release.

A call for government action

To tackle fraud, Aviva is asking government to ban referral fees, prohibit blank work orders, allow discounts to customers who agree to use an insurer’s accredited repair network, force insurers to report fraud and increase penalties for those who abuse consumers or defraud insurers.

4 comments on “Auto repair fraud revealed by hidden cameras
  1. Markus says:
    13 March 2018 at 0 h 48 min

    Each case of fraud should be condemned to reimburse 20 times the amount stolen. Then watch the fraud cases dwindle.

    Reply
  2. Arv says:
    12 March 2018 at 15 h 27 min

    Why is anyone shocked this happens in Ontario? Being in an accident is the most frustrating thing. The cops don’t care that you are being bamboozled by the tow truck drivers as their main goal is clear the accident and get the traffic moving.
    Witnessed an accident and the tow truck driver would not tow the car to the body shop recommended by the insurance company. He tows it to the body shop he gets referrals for. Oh and they all coach you to pretend you are hurt even if you are not so you can insurance claims. insurance companies don’t care because this allows them to keep premiums high and they can make money!

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    12 March 2018 at 14 h 08 min

    Ban anyone caught in fraud from ever working or having licences in their industry ever again….Remove licences, industry memberships and jail them for fraud.. JAIL

    Reply
