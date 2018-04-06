Official recognition of video game addiction will raise awareness about the problem and spur research.

Video game addiction to be recognized by UN

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 6 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

In June 2018, the World Health Organization will include gaming disorder in its International Classification of Diseases.  While the condition is not that common in Canada and the world, it can be serious when it strikes.

Addiction impairs ability to function

“You could tell that something has become an extreme problem when it’s starting to impair someone’s ability to function in the world—so go to class, go to work, interact with others and also when it impacts their emotional well-being (as in) when they start to feel distressed at the idea of not playing video games, when they start to act differently because of the amount of video games they’re playing, when they start to feel stress while they’re playing…It’s no longer just a fun activity,” says Toronto psychologist and researcher Dominique Morisano.

Psychologist Dominique Morisano says there is not much research on how to treat video game addictions.

Listen

Morisano says there is not a lot of research on how to treat video game addiction. She tends to treat it the same way as she treats other addictions with harm reduction approaches. This includes what she calls a benefit addition approach where she tries to help patients develop good coping mechanisms for stressors in their lives to try to diminish their desire to spend so much time playing games.

It’s rare, but gaming can take over one’s life.

Hopes for better research, diagnosis, treatment

Morisano welcomes the World Health Organization plan to list gaming disorder in its official classification of diseases. She says it legitimizes a problem many people are experiencing. “Anytime something is recognized as officially as a disorder or as a disease…it allows the international community of researchers and clinicians to start to have conversations about the issue at hand and how to best research it, how to best diagnose it and how to best treat it.”

Prevention recommended

Morisano says the WHO move could increase awareness about the problem and encourage parents to take steps to prevent gaming from becoming a problem. She suggests they start talking to children about gaming early on and that they discuss such things as how much time spent gaming is too much and how to set limits. She also encourages people to seek professional help at the first signs that gaming is becoming a problem.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy

New Canadian stamps celebrate illustrators

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, International, Politics

The LINK Online Apr 6-7-8, 2018

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

"Fresh" contribution for the Yukon mummified toe drink

RCI | Français

Deux Canadiens sur cinq perdent du sommeil à cause du travail. Est-ce votre cas?

RCI | Español

Canadá reacciona ante Rusia por el caso del ex espía Skripal pero ¿qué pasa con la soberanía del Ártico?

RCI | 中文

你在回收箱里放了什么？正确的方式很重要

العربية | RCI

دعم دولي للاقتصاد اللبناني لقاء مكافحة الفساد وتحسين الحوكمة الضريبية