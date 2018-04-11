In transit view during an aero-geophysical survey flight over Canadian Arctic ice caps. Photo: Gregory Ng

Amazing discovery under high Arctic ice

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 11 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

During a recent research study in the high Arctic, a very surprising and very unexpected discovery was made on Devon Island.

A cold and windy spring night on the vast landscape of Devon Ice Cap – two subglacial lakes are lurking 750 m below the surface. Photo credit: Anja Rutishauser

Deep below the huge ice cap, they found two large lakes. What is more unusual, the lakes are salty.

Anja Rutishauser, PhD student at the University of Alberta is lead author of the research

Listen

The huge Devon ice cap covers a large part of Devon Island.

Anja Rutishauser in Quaanaaq (Greenland), where the research team was stationed for the aero-geophysical survey over Canadian Arctic Ice Caps. Photo: supplied

Researcher Anja Rutishauser was studying the bedrock under the ice cap when the radar data showed something unusual a huge amount of liquid water.

In fact, two large lakes of water each at least five to seven square kilometres in size.

The initial findings have just been published in the journal Science Advances under the title, “Discovery of a hypersaline subglacial lake complex beneath Devon Ice Cap, Canadian Arctic” (abstract HERE)

Red balloon indicated ice cap on Devon Island about 500-750 metres thick. Image- Google

Not only that, but being liquid they were determined to be very salty, and much more so than the ocean, although being high above sea level, there is no connection to salty ocean water.

While there have been discoveries of lakes deep under the ice in Antarctica, these are thought to be the first isolated “hypersaline” underwater lakes ever discovered.

Shown shortly before takeoff for the aero-geophysical survey over Canadian Arctic Ice Caps, the venerable DC-3 of Kenn Borek Air, albeit with modern engines and other modifications. The red struts under the wing are radar antennae Photo: Tom Richter

The news has generated a great amount of scientific excitement about the possility that these newly discovered lakes are a potential habitat for microbial life.

Rutishauser says that while all subglacial lakes are good analogues for life beyond Earth, the hypersaline nature of the Devon lakes makes them particularly tantalizing analogues for ice-covered moons in our solar system.

A University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG research scientist operating the radar instruments inside a DC-3 aircraft during a survey flight over Devon Ice Cap. Photo credit: Anja Rutishauser

“We think they can serve as a good analogue for Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons, which has similar conditions of salty liquid water underneath—and maybe within—an ice shell”, she says.

If they can eventually find microbial life, it would have evolved in total isolation for about 120,000 years.

It would be studied as to what it is,  the process of its evolution, and how it continues to live in this cold environment with no connection to the atmosphere or light.

Anja Rutishauser/Research Scientist enjoying the view at the margin of Devon Ice Cap. A bit further inland, two subglacial lakes are lurking 550-750 m below the surface. Photo credit: Alison Criscitiello

Rutishauser is preparing to further study the lakes and eventually scientist may drill down the more than half kilometre thick ice to get to the lakes to take samples.

This research was supported by funds from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Alberta Innovates Technology Futures, the CRYSYS Program (Environment Canada), the G. Unger Vetlesen Foundation, the Fulbright Scholar Program, NASA, the U.S. National Science Foundation, and the UK Natural Environment Research Council

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International

They have a category for that?

Environment, International

Amazing discovery under high Arctic ice

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Class action settlement against hip replacement device

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Scientists are free to speak, repeats government

RCI | Français

Geoff Molson trop patient avec le Canadien de Montréal selon Guy D’Aoust

RCI | Español

La Tierra vista desde el corazón

RCI | 中文

两个省长都指望让特鲁多背锅：输油管大战背后的政治考量

العربية | RCI

تقلبات الأسواق المالية على وقع التطورات الجيوسياسية والاقتصادية