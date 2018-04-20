 Financial institution backing out of new tar sands, fossil fuel projects

Europe’s largest international financial institution, HSBC (Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Company) has made a major announcement today.

The worlds seventh largest lender said it will no longer finance new development dealing with Canada’s tar sands, Arctic drilling or coal projects in developed countries

“We recognise the need to reduce emissions rapidly to achieve the target set in the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rises to well below 2 degrees Celsius. Our updated energy policy reflects HSBC’s ambition to help our customers make the transition to a low-carbon economy in a responsible and sustainable way”. Daniel Klier, Group Head of Strategy and Global Head of Sustainable Finance, HSBC

The new HSBC energy policy statement would seem to also halt funding for pipeline projects in Canada such as Trans Canada’s $8 billion Keystone XL line to Nebraska, and the $7.5 billion Enbridge Line 3 upgrade from Alberta to Wisconsin

It would also apparently prevent the institution from providing loans to cover funding shortfalls in the highly controversial $7.4 billion Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta to the Pacific coast.

. Kinder Morgan has put further construction on the partially completed line on hold due to ongoing environmental protests and legal challenges.

RCI-Apr 18/18: Pipeline protests follow Trudeau to the UK

The HSBC announcement is the latest in a series of similar policies announced by other international banking institutions. In 2017,

BNP Paribas, Europe’s second largest bank, announced a decision to no longer finance “pipelines that primarily carry oil and gas from shale and/or oil from tar sands,” and with companies that derive the majority of their revenue from this source.

Dutch bank ING confirmed in June that its oil sands policy excludes financing tar sands pipelines. Sweden’s largest pension fund, AP7, announced that it will divest from TransCanada on the grounds that its proposed pipelines in Canada and the US were incompatible with the Paris Agreement. In December 2017 Natixis pledged to no longer fund projects or companies related to the Alberta tar sands”. Insurance and investment giant Axa announced that it too would no longer invest or insure tar sands producers or pipelines.

While many international banks and investment firms are getting out of fossil fuel industries, many Canadian and American firms continue their funding.

Canada’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed that the TransMountain pipeline will continue and has hinted at using public funds to complete the project. He has aslo been severely criticised for speaking in international forums about protecting the environment but simultaneously promoting the pipeline project.

