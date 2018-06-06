Plastic litters a beach in Greece. Canada’s environment minister says ‘it’s disgusting’ that plastic in the oceans could outweigh the fish within 25 years. (Thanassis Stavrakis)/AP Photo/Jan. 17, 2018)

Plastic policy sought at G7 and in Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 6 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada is expected to propose a charter to reduce plastic pollution at the upcoming meeting of the G7 leaders in Charlevoix, Quebec. More than 40 Canadian environmental groups are urging the Canadian government to promote such a charter at the international table and to devise its own national strategy to reduce plastic waste.

G7 Charter wish list

The environmentalists are hoping a G7 charter will cover four areas:

-targets for reducing the amount of plastic waste produced around the world

-domestic strategies to help meet those targets

-commitments to working with industry to develop better products to either replace plastic or to make plastic more recyclable

-assistance for developing countries to help them build the policy frameworks necessary to keep plastics out of the environment.

Ashley Wallis says the G7 summit is a good opportunity for countries to commit to reducing plastic waste. (Environmental Defence)

Listen

‘People…want action’

There is hope G7 leaders will agree to a charter. “Plastic pollution isn’t really a contentious issue in the public realm,” says Ashley Wallis of Environmental Defence. “People are really concerned about this. They want to see action. I actually think one of the biggest opportunities for failure of the government would be if they proposed something that didn’t go far enough.”

So far, only three of the G7 countries have plastics strategies or policies in place and Canada is not one of them. “I do see that it might be challenging to get alignment on aggressive targets or aggressive timelines. And I think those pieces are actually really important.”

Polythene bags litter a dump in Lucknow, India. Environmentalists say rich countries have a duty to help developing countries deal with plastic waste. (Rajesh Kuman Singh/AP Photo/Jan. 21, 2016)

Developing countries should get help, say environmentalists

Ideally, Wallis would like to see G7 leaders set a target to reduce plastic use or increasing plastic recycling. She favours a commitment to reduce plastic entering the oceans and the environment by 85 per cent by 2030.  “That would be fantastic,” she says, as would be an acknowledgement that much of the plastic dumped by  developing countries originates in wealthier ones. She would like to see the G7 offer funding and expertise to help those countries to manage plastic waste and to make producers responsible for the cost of waste collection.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Global Water Futures conference: Water problems seeking solutions

Environment, International, Politics

Plastic policy sought at G7 and in Canada

Trees up to 1,000 years old being felled by logging companies in spite of rules against it
Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

The fall of giants: irreplaceable trees logged

RCI | Français

L'AVC fait plus de ravages chez les femmes que chez les hommes

RCI | Español

El resurgimiento del movimiento feminista en Canadá

RCI | 中文

日本最可爱，中国最重要：加拿大人如何看亚洲？

العربية | RCI

رندة حجازي تُعيد صياغة الحُلم في مرسمها