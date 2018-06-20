Cannabis law approved: legal October 17, 2018

Cannabis consumption will be legal in Canada on October 17th, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this afternoon.

Canada’s upper chamber, the Senate, approved Bill C-45, last night by a vote of 52-29 vote with two abstentions.

The proposed bill had gone back and forth between the House and the Senate with requests for changes to the law.

But finally in the vote last night, the law was passed.

It ends 95 years of prohibition and positions Canada as the only industrialized country to legalize cannabis production and recreational use.

Recreational cannabis distribution will be under provincial jurisdiction

Several cannabis companies working in medicinal production, have been working over the last year to prepare for legalization.

Many analysts foresee the beginning of a new industry, and businesses are vying to be world-leaders in exporting cannabis for medicinal use.

The new law is a major shift in Canadian society and there are many details to work out over the summer, including how to police cannabis intoxication when driving, and what legalization will mean in Canadian workplaces.

As for amnesty and pardons for those in jail under the current laws, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government would only consider them after the new law comes into effect this fall.