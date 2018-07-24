A flight test of the exercising elements of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system is launched by the 30th Space Wing and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency at the Vandenberg AFB, California June 22, 2014. (Gene Blevins REUTERS)

Majority of Canadian experts want Ottawa to join U.S. ballistic missile defence system

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 24 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Despite recent diplomatic overtures between Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, the overwhelming majority of Canadian defence and security experts would like to see Canada join the U.S. continental ballistic missile defence system, says a recently released survey.

The survey by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, titled Should Canada Participate in Ballistic Missile Defence?, revealed an important expert consensus among 49 Canadian defence experts, academics, former diplomats and military officials, said report author Jeffrey Collins.

“An overwhelming opinion of 90 per cent (of respondents) is that Canada should look at being involved in ballistic missile defence because of heightened threat that has been coming from North Korea,” said Collins, a fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

(click to listen to the interview with Jeffrey Collins)

Listen
Canada is not protected by U.S. missile defence

This Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Collins said many Canadian experts were stunned when in September of last year when Lt.-Gen. Pierre St-Amand, the Canadian deputy commander of the binational North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) at the time, told Canadian MPs that under the current U.S. policy, the American military would not protect its northern neighbour from a ballistic missile attack launched by North Korea or another rogue regime.

St-Amand said because Canada is not part of the U.S. ballistic missile defence (BMD) program, Canadian military personnel posted to NORAD would have no role in deciding what to do if a ballistic missile from North Korea or any other country was detected heading toward North America.

They would instead be passive observers, waiting to see whether U.S. officials would in fact decide to shoot down a missile or missiles heading toward Canada.

Collins said the majority of Canadian experts agreed that in order for Canada to get under the U.S. ballistic missile defence umbrella Ottawa had to become part of the system.

“Canada is in a bit of an interesting situation even amongst NATO allies,” Collins said. “NATO has officially adopted ballistic missile defence as a policy and actually has deployed in Poland – and soon in Romania – ground-based missile interceptors. So Canada technically supports that but on our own continent we have not adopted that position.”

Change in geopolitical realities

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. (KCNA/via REUTERS)

The issue of Canadian participation in the U.S. ballistic missile program was initially raised in 2004 and 2005 during the Paul Martin government.

However, several external and domestic factors, such as political sensitivity of the issue, especially in Quebec, where there was a lot of opposition to any Canadian participation in the BMD program, uncertainty over the threat itself and questions over reliability of the technology and the cost of Canadian participation, meant that Ottawa decided to decline Washington’s invitation, Collins said.

However, now the larger geopolitical realities have changed, Collins said.

“North Korea now actually does have the missile technology and they actually do have nuclear weapons, and there still remains a question mark, particularly after the meeting with President Trump, the North Koreans have given no indication that they’re going to abandon nuclear weapons,” Collins said.

Despite strong opposition from Moscow and Beijing, the missile defence system is not aimed at Russia or China, he said.

“It’s a limited capability aimed at deterring ‘rogue states’, countries like North Korea and Iran,” Collins said. “And of course, Iran again, thanks to the actions of the Trump administration, has put a question mark whether the agreement that was reached in later Obama years will still hold in terms of constraining the Iranian ambitions and their missile technology.”

Assuaging Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. (Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS)

The other reason for joining the U.S. missile defence umbrella is to have a seat at the table, he said.

Experts have suggested various scenarios of Canada’s participation in the U.S. missile defence system such as outfitting Canada’s future generation of surface combatant ships that will come to replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s current fleet of frigates with missile defence systems, like the Aegis system.

Another suggestion that would cost even less is upgrading the Northern Warning System across northern Canada built in the mid-1980s to replace the DEW (Distant Early Warning) Line, Collins said.

Canada could offer to assume most of the costs of the upcoming upgrade as a way to participate in the BMD, he said.

With President Trump increasingly perceiving alliances as transactional, Canada stands to gain some significant capital by formally cooperating with the U.S. on BMD, Collins said.

Participation in BMD could assuage the Trump administration’s growing concerns over Canada’s modest defence spending, while satisfying Canada’s own security needs and interests, Collins added.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Man Booker Prize nominees include two Canadians

Indigenous, International, Society

Robert Lepage facing more criticism for 'Kanata'

RCI | Français

Le Québec remporte le Prix de la meilleure destination croisières - États-Unis et Canada

RCI | Español

Canadiense acusado de terrorismo rechaza revisión externa de su extradición a Francia

RCI | 中文

偷渡者曲线越境：美墨边境过不去怎么办？先北上加拿大

العربية | RCI

هل من رسالة سياسية وراء إسقاط إسرائيل طائرة حربية سورية؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn