The graphic novel was created to recount one of Canada's many victories, Hill-70, Aug 1917 as seen through one of the participants (Hill 70 ProjectBarrett-Engen)

The Battle of Hill 70: Graphic novel for students

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadians unfortunately really know very little of their own history.

To help bring some of that history to young Canadians, a graphic novel was made about a major battle and victory by Canadian troops in the First World War.

Matthew Barret is a PhD history student at Queen’s University in Kingston. He is also the illustrator of the graphic novel along with co-creator and researcher Rob Engen.

Listen

Many people know of the major WW-I victory at Vimy Ridge. Although led and planned by a Canadian, and carried out by a majority of Canadian soldiers,  the battle was still under the overall command of the British and with a large number of British soldiers added to the Canadian Corps.

iIllustrator Matt Barrett (Left) and researcher Rob Engen (Right)

The Canadian-led attack succeeded where previous Allied attempts had previously been beaten back with astronomical loss of life.

Vimy Ridge is now remembered due to the fact that it was the first significant victory for the Allies in a war that had been going very badly for them to that point.

Remains of a German machine gun bunker at Hill 70 near Lens after the terrific battle to take the hill and hold it agains 21 German counter attacks, Aug 1917 (Archives Canada Mikan-3397877)

It is also the site of a truly awe-inspiring memorial to the Canadian dead.

Shortly after however, the Canadians were assigned a new objective. They were to keep the huge German Army around Lens, France, tied down to prevent reinforcements from being sent north to a major British push around Passchendaele.

This was to be an entirely Canadian operation, and after meticulous planning, the Canadians succeeded in taking the heavily fortified high ground overlooking Lens.

It was called Hill 70.

A new graphic novel set to inspire student to learn about their history and a major Canadian victory in WW-I (Hill 70 Project- Barrett-Engen)

But in spite of this amazing victory Hill 70 was subsequently forgotten amid the other battles and the increasingly staggering toll in lives.

The Hill 70 Project was formed to ensure the courage and the lives lost, would not be forgotten.

Part of that effort is an education package sent to thousands of schools across Canada. But textbooks are not written like exciting novels, so  Barrett and Engen were engaged to create a graphic novel which would engage young students.

The graphic novel Hill 70 recounts a major Canadian victory of August 1917 as experience by one of the participants.(Hill 70 Project- Barrett-Engen)

The first one has been distributed, and they are now well on the way to completing a second one which traces the story of Frederick Lee, a Canadian of Chinese descent. To counter the discrimination of the day, he enlisted to show that those of Chinese descent were as Canadian as anyone else and willing to fight for their country.

Although these booklets are designed for Canadian schools, plans are under discussion to determine if and how the booklet might be distributed to a wider public audience.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Trade talks resume in Washington under new pressure

Economy, Health, International, Politics

Saudi medical students allowed to stay in Canada

Health, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Potential election issue: "birth tourism"

Environment, Health, Society

Return to school begins in Quebec

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

The Battle of Hill 70: Graphic novel for students

Internet, Science and Technology

Tomorrow’s threat to Earth: Asteroid NF23-

Economy, International, Politics, Society

NAFTA no more: US Mexico trade deal announced

RCI | Français

Vishtèn, musique acadienne qui rayonne dans le monde

RCI | Español

Acuerdo comercial entre México y Estados Unidos: “Canadá fue engañada y traicionada”

RCI | 中文

北美自贸协议谈判继续：加拿大保持谨慎乐观，解决贸易纠纷机制、奶制品市场成关键

العربية | RCI

هل من بداية انفراج ما في الأزمة الكندية السعودية؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn