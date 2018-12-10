Canada's immigration minister is in Morrocco today to sign the U.N. pact on migration. (Adrian Wyld- CP)

Canada will sign contentious U.N. Migration Pact

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 10 December, 2018 , 2 Comments ↓

Share

(public comments open- scroll to bottom to submit- Comments will be posted after moderating)

A two-day international conference in Marrakesh, Morrocco will see most of the U.N. member states sign an agreement on “migrants”.

On Friday, Canada’s Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen affirmed Canada’s commitment to the U.N.  “Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration”.  He is in Morrocco to sign the agreement although there has been strong reaction against it in many countries including Canada

Aurel Braun (PhD) is a professor of International Relations and Political Science at the University of Toronto, and an associate of the Davis Centre at Harvard University in the U.S.

Listen

While the vast majority of countries which make up the U.N. have decided to sign the pact, several countries will not sign due to concerns over the possible erosion of their sovereignty dealing with border control policies, and a potential for state control over media.

Aurel Braun (PhD) Political Science, International Relations, University of Toronto (U of T)

Countries not signing include Italy, the latest in the group along with Australia, Austria,  Estonia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Hungary, Chile, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Israel and Slovakia along with the United States.

Russia has indicated it will sign but a Russian diplomat told the TASS news agency, “”Russia, like any other state, has the right not to take note of those provisions of the Global Compact that may come into conflict with its national interests, legislation, as well as the international obligations it upholds,”

Dozens of demonstrators gathered on Parliament Hill this weekend to demonstrate against a United Nations international migration pact, some wearing the yellow vest symbols used recently by demonstrators in France (Radio-Canada)

In Canada, the Conservative opposition party have been critical of the Liberal Party eagerness to sign the document.

“Canadians and Canadians alone should make decisions on who comes into our country and under what circumstances. “We believe Canada must always be in control of its borders and we must have full autonomy over who we let into our country. It is for these reasons that we strongly oppose Justin Trudeau’s plan to sign Canada on to the UN Global Compact on Migration Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian should be proud to sign the pact.(Martin Ouellet-Diotte/AFP/Getty Images)

He added that the government should be more concerned about dealing with the influx of some 38,000 migrants who have claimed asylum after crossing illegally, (or irregularly in government language) from the U.S into Canada at unauthorized locations.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week said Canadians should be proud to sign the pact.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “Canada will sign contentious U.N. Migration Pact
  1. Jeff Wilkinson says:
    11 December 2018 at 0 h 09 min

    Goodbye Canada! There are still more than 30,000 Canadians without a place to sleep each and every night in this country, but more than 40,000 refugees and migrants are nestled into beds. And now, the Trudeau government has signed a deal that will see more invaders enter our country and be pampered while our own people are starving in the streets. This is a very sad day in Canadian history. We have lost our country!

    Reply
  2. Leo says:
    10 December 2018 at 14 h 14 min

    We didn’t sign for this. Trudeau must go. No to UN. Migration.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Drone delivery to remote northern village

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Smart cities threaten privacy, freedom, warns expert

International, Politics, Society

Canada will sign contentious U.N. Migration Pact

RCI | Français

Achats de Noël : coup de main un peu gauche des robots en magasin

RCI | Español

La juventud quebequense y la COP24 Katowice 2018

RCI | 中文

加航被指欺骗乘客：以避免支付$2,100加元的遗失行李赔偿

العربية | RCI

نظرة على الوضع الإنساني المأساوي في اليمن