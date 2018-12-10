Caution warning to good samaritans wanting to help

Scams possible.

Whenever there’s been a tragedy, such as an accident, or natural disaster, or even some kind of societal upheaval, people are eager to help.

Sadly, some people seek to profit. One of the ways to help is through the recent phenomenon of “Go Fund Me” campaigns. Unfortunately, it’s also a way for unethical people to defraud well wishers.

A warning now comes from a former manager at the ServiCom operation in Sydney Nova Scotia.

That American-owned call centre, a critical employer in the city, abruptly closed this month leaving some 700 operators without employment just weeks before Christmas.

Tanya Wilneff, a former manager, says she and others have been overwhelmed by support from friends and neighbours, but adds a note of caution.

She says she’s seen about six GoFundMe sites alleging to raise money for the workers, even though the workers have not endorsed any centralised fund raising efforts.

While some or all may be well-meaning, she’s warning people who want to help to be very careful where they send money.

The former employees are meeting today to decide on how fundraising should be handled

Additional information-sources