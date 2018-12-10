After two years of test flights, Drone Delivery Canada expects commercial delivery operations to start in 2019 around the two communities in the far north of Ontario.. The drone can carry a 5kg payload (DDC Handout)

Drone delivery to remote northern village

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 10 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A company called “Drone Delivery Canada” has signed a $2.5 million deal to use drone technology to deliver small packages and mail to remote communities in the Ontario far north.

The deal with the Moose Cree will deliver letters, general parcels, medical supplies, and other general necessities via its “Sparrow” model drone that can carry up to 5kg of cargo.

The remote northern communities of Moosonee and Moose Factory indicated by red balloon (Google Maps)

The dronew will operate in and around the communities of Moosenee and Moose Factory about 850 kilometres north of Toronto by air, and about 19 kilometres south of James Bay along the Moose River.

After two years of test flights, Drone Delivery Canada expects commercial delivery operations to start in 2019 around the two communities in the far north of Ontario.. The drone can carry a 5kg payload (DDC Handout)

Showing relative size of the cargo drone to be used. (DDC-video)

The communities can only be reached from the south by railway from the northern town of Cochrane, or plane. The nearest highway is 250 kilometres to the south.

The programme is to begin in the late spring or early summer in 2019.

In a press release Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.  “This agreement is representative of the large ‘Remote Communities’ market that we see penetrating over the next 3 to 5 years. The Remote Communities market is only one segment of the overall total addressable market in Canada. In addition to Canada, DDC is working with other customers around the globe to licence our FLYTE software and drone delivery technology.”

DDC had already conducted a number of “beyond line of sight” test flights between the communities over the past two years delivery various medical supplies as well as food, automotive parts and general parcels.

The drone on a test flight between the two communities Sept. 2018 (DDC Video)

There are about 1,000 remote communities across Canada with limited access. This means that goods and service deliveries can be slow and very expensive.

DDC hopes to expand their service to other such communities over the next several years.

Additional information

DDC- + video

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Drone delivery to remote northern village

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Smart cities threaten privacy, freedom, warns expert

International, Politics, Society

Canada will sign contentious U.N. Migration Pact

RCI | Français

Achats de Noël : coup de main un peu gauche des robots en magasin

RCI | Español

La juventud quebequense y la COP24 Katowice 2018

RCI | 中文

加航被指欺骗乘客：以避免支付$2,100加元的遗失行李赔偿

العربية | RCI

نظرة على الوضع الإنساني المأساوي في اليمن