Sensors, cameras, facial recognition and other technologies will be able to collect data from citizens around the clock, warns former privacy commissioner. (iStock)

Smart cities threaten privacy, freedom, warns expert

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 10 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The former privacy commissioner of Ontario recently resigned from a project to create a smart city in Toronto because there are no guarantees the collection of personal data would be kept private. Privacy is fundamental to freedom, says Ann Cavoukian, and smart cities being created around the world are not doing enough to guarantee it.

‘No opportunity to revoke consent’

“In a smart city, there will be emerging technologies–sensors, surveillance cameras, facial recognition,” she said in an interview on Dec. 4, 2018. “These technologies will be on 24/7, all the time.

“And so, there’s no opportunity for people to consent or revoke consent to the collection of their personal information if they happen to live in that area.”

Remove all personal identifiers, urges former privacy commissioner

The solution Cavoukian suggested for the Sidewalk Labs project was to insist that the smart city never collect any personally identifiable data. “So that, whatever data is collected from a sensor, for example, the minute it’s collected you will remove all personal identifiers linked to the data. That way, you will still have data that will be very valuable, but it will not be personally identifiable data meaning the privacy issues will be removed, the data will not involve individuals who cannot be identified. That is what privacy is all about.” Project leaders could not guarantee that.

Sidewalk Labs, an Alphabet Inc.-backed company is proposing a community be developed near the Toronto waterfront using several new technologies capable of detecting and transmitting data. (Sidewalk Labs/handout photo/The Canadian Press)

‘Privacy forms the foundation of our freedom’

After Cavoukian resigned, she was contacted by some members of Waterfront Toronto. That is the body charged with developing the project and is made up of representatives of the federal, provincial and municipal governments. She is thinks they are concerned about privacy and she is hopeful they will take steps to ensure that the instant data is collected, all personal markers are removed.

“Please don’t underestimate the importance of privacy,” said Cavoukian. “Privacy forms the foundation of our freedom. You cannot have a free and open society without a foundation of privacy. Let’s make sure we preserve that now and well into the future.”

Former Ontario Privacy Comissioner Ann Cavoukian says she had no choice but to resign when it became clear the plan for a smart city in Toronto could not guarantee privacy in the vast collection of data.

Listen

Ann Cavoukian is now the Distinguished Expert-in-Residence, leading the Privacy by Design Centre of Excellence and is also a Senior Fellow of the Ted Rogers Leadership Centre at Ryerson University in Toronto.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Drone delivery to remote northern village

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Smart cities threaten privacy, freedom, warns expert

International, Politics, Society

Canada will sign contentious U.N. Migration Pact

RCI | Français

Achats de Noël : coup de main un peu gauche des robots en magasin

RCI | Español

La juventud quebequense y la COP24 Katowice 2018

RCI | 中文

加航被指欺骗乘客：以避免支付$2,100加元的遗失行李赔偿

العربية | RCI

نظرة على الوضع الإنساني المأساوي في اليمن