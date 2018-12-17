Lower-cost, data-only cell phone plans coming

Canada’s telecommunications regulator has reached agreement with the country’s top three wireless carriers obliging them to provide a range of cheap, data-only mobile plans within the next three months.

Canadians regularly complain that they pay some of the highest cell phone costs in the world and the regulator commissioned a study which supports the view.

The new data-only plans will range from as low as $15 for 250 MB to $30 for one GB of monthly data. And there will be options for prepaid and postpaid options on both the 3G and LTE networks.

Regulator considers choice, affordability

Earlier this year, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced it would begin a comprehensive review mobile wireless service in 2019 to see whether further action is needed “to improve the choice and affordability of mobile wireless services for Canadians” and other issues.