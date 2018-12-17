Canada’s regulator is looking at ways to improve the choice and affordability of mobile wireless services. (iStock)

Lower-cost, data-only cell phone plans coming

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 17 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Canada’s telecommunications regulator has reached agreement with the country’s top three wireless carriers obliging them to provide a range of cheap, data-only mobile plans within the next three months.

Canadians regularly complain that they pay some of the highest cell phone costs in the world and the regulator commissioned a study which supports the view.

The new data-only plans will range from as low as $15 for 250 MB to $30 for one GB of monthly data. And there will be options for prepaid and postpaid options on both the 3G and LTE networks.

The CRTC is a public body which regulates broadcasting and telecommunications. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Regulator considers choice, affordability

Earlier this year, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced it would begin a comprehensive  review mobile wireless service in 2019 to see whether further action is needed “to improve the choice and affordability of mobile wireless services for Canadians” and other issues.

