Don’t gift exotic pets, urges non-profit

World Animal Protection is urging people to not give or ask for exotic animals for Christmas. A survey suggests that 10 per cent of Canadians own such animals with freshwater fish as the most common one followed by exotic birds, small mammals, lizards and iguanas.

Four of every five animals die soon

The organization decries the multi-billion dollar trade in exotic animals and their suffering. It notes that animals are often shipped long distances and as many as four out of five die in transit or within a year of captivity.

Those that survive suffer from being out of their natural environment and not being able to move or behave naturally.

Abandonment is common

All kinds of animals are acquired at Christmas time but many end up abandoned either returned to shelters, pet shops and back into the trade, or set free in the environment, potentially damaging local ecosystems.

For those who cannot resist getting an exotic pet, the organization urges them to get informed before buying. The survey found that 30 per cent of respondents who owned an exotic pet spent only a few hours researching before acquiring the animal Another 17 per cent did no research at all.