Feds issue warning to owners of Fraser River islands

Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans is going after the owners of islands located in the Fraser River for what environmentalists have long said are actions that threaten the survival of salmon, steelhead and endangered white sturgeon in the region.

Carey Island, Herring Island and Strawberry Island are located in the middle of Fraser between Mission and Hope and are owned by two B.C. companies that want to develop farmland and grow crops like blueberries on the islands.

Environmentalists are outraged.

They say the companies have already clear cut far too much of the cottonwood forests that previously covered the islands, endangering the dozens of species of fish that migrate, feed and spawn there.

The DFO began investigating in November and have now told the companies to take “corrective measures.”

Because the case is ongoing, DFO says it cannot share details of the damage or what measures it is forcing the owners to take.

Conservationists call the area affected “the Heart of the Fraser” and say its unique ecosystem is home to a complex network of gravel bars and a number of large, undiked islands that are naturally flooded with water every spring, becoming a nursery for fish.

With files from CBC, Vancouver Sun, CP