Gyms in Canada are typically busy in the first one or two months of the year, and then attendance drops off. (iStock)

Fitness expert suggests how to stick with it

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 2 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

It is common for Canadians to resolve to get fit at New Year’s, but many quit after the first month or two. Personal trainer and fitness expert David Kim-MacKinnon says it is difficult to stick with it and only half the people who come to his gym do. He has several suggestions to help the rest stay motivated.

“One is write your goals down. Make sure it’s visible in your apartment, in your house. Make sure you see it,” he says.

Working out with a partner can be fun and motivating, says trainer. (iStock)
Find what works for you, advises trainer

Different approaches work for different people. Some like to join a class where a trainer leads a group through safe and effective exercise. Others benefit from finding a partner to work out with.

“I definitely recommend that. It’s a lot of fun,” says Kim-MacKinnon. “It might even add a little bit of a competitive edge which will push you past your normal limits…It’ll definitely hold you accountable especially if you have a routine going. Your partner will usually be like ‘come on man, you’ve got to make it out to the gym.’ It gives you that extra push. It’s fun.”

For people just starting out, Kim-MacKinnon suggest they take advantage of the fact that many gyms offer an initial meeting with a trainer for free. They can assess a person’s fitness level and advise on which work-out programs would be best.

(photo: Sergio D. Spadavecchia)

David Kim-MacKinnon says ‘do it now’ and offers advice on how to stick with fitness goals.
Listen
Technology can help

For some, smart watches or fitness trackers worn on the boy are helpful in reminding people to walk more or climb the stairs rather than taking an elevator.

Statistics show many Canadians are overweight and not fit enough. Kim-MacKinnon says it is important that people find ways to get fit and stick with it. “We’ve got to stay on top of things before they get out of hand. I see it time and time again. You know, you neglect your body for so many years. You might not notice it right away, but it definitely comes back to haunt you later…

You want to make sure you’re not waiting until you get some kind of  serious health implication to take your life seriously and get in shape.

“So, do it now. (It’s) 2019, make it happen!”

Posted in Health, Society

