Another western storm follows ‘most destructive’

The western province of British Columbia is being hammered by another major storm hard on the heels of a storm called the most destructive in the history of the electrical utility, BC Hydro.

Climate change cited

The utility issued a report in November 2018 which found that “storm and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe as a result of climate change, leading to more damage to BC Hydro’s electrical system and outages for customers.”

The December 20th windstorm knocked out power to a record 756,000 customers, some for as long as 10 days. BC Hydro said falling trees and branches are the primary causes of power failures, noting that the province has three times more trees per kilometre of line than anywhere else in North America.

Today, warnings have been issued for snow, wind, winter storm and rainfall in over 20 regions across the province including the city of Vancouver. The province has varied terrain including warmer coastal regions and snowy mountains.