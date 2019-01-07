Canadians hate January; ice cream maker hopes to capitalize

A survey run by a creamery confirms that many Canadians loathe the cold month of January. Most people take holidays around Christmas (December 25) and New Year’s (January 1) and dread returning to work afterwards, especially since the next statutory holiday is a long way off in March or April.

Some would rather stay single rather than brave the elements, according to survey

But above all the reasons to dislike January, the biggest is the fact that it is the coldest and darkest month of the year in Canada and several months of winter stretch ahead. Respondents say they would rather stay single, do chores, be sick or even fill in their tax forms rather than go outside in January. A majority, 73 per cent, admit they sometimes cancel plans with friends to avoid leaving the house. Nearly half have called in sick to avoid going to work and 85 per cent would rather leave the country for a warmer destination for the month.

Creamery offers ‘to offset the dreariness of winter’

The Halo Top Creamery announced that it is offering giveaways and prizes for the month “to offset the dreariness of winter.”

Health and fitness proponents are especially active at the beginning of January and might argue that eating ice cream is not the solution to winter blues.

Perhaps anticipating this, the creamery promises its products contain few calories and sugar.

Fun activities can help

For those who prefer to embrace the long winter, there is plenty of choice for warm clothing and footwear. And among the outdoor activities available are sledding down hills, hockey or skating at local rinks, downhill and cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.