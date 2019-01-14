Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, right, went to Toronto’s airport to meet Saudi refugee Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun on January 12, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Granting Saudi teen asylum fits Canadian policy

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 14 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland welcomed 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun at Toronto’s airport on January 12, 2019 calling her “a brave new Canadian.” Canada quickly granted asylum to the teenager upon a request from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Alqunun had flown to Thailand and barricaded herself in an airport hotel room tweeting that she was afraid her family would kill her if she was sent home to Saudi Arabia. Her father arrived in Thailand but the teenager refused to see him and the situation was considered urgent. The case had gained worldwide attention.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, right, will get settlement help from COSTI Immigrant Services represented by Saba Abbas, left. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Not much to lose in Canada-Saudi relationship, says analyst

There was a lot of upside and very little downside to Canada’s accepting the teenager, according to Bessma Momani, a professor at the University of Waterloo and analyst of mid-eastern international affairs. “The upside was an opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to international human rights, (and) to our feminist foreign policy agenda. And, to be honest, I think it’s also about diverting away from some of our own domestic challenges.”

Momani says there was little for Canada to lose given that relations with Saudi Arabia “pretty much hit rock bottom last summer.” The Saudis were infuriated after Freeland, over Twitter, called for the release women’s rights activists who had been recently arrested. In response, the Saudi crown prince expelled Canada’s ambassador and called home his envoy to Canada. He also suspended Saudi flights to Toronto and ordered thousands of students and medical patients to leave Canada.

Prof. Bessma Momani says there was “much upside and little downside” to Canada in quickly granting asylum to Saudi Arabian teenager Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun.

Listen
Canadian refugee policy is unique

Alqunun’s case may encourage other Saudi Arabian women to try to leave the country. The rights of women there are severely restricted and they may not travel without the permission of a male relative. However, if they can get out, Canada may be a particularly attractive destination.

“Canada…is unique in that, unlike most countries, we accept domestic violence as a legitimate claim for asylum,” says Momani. Claims are very rarely handled as quickly as Alqunun’s was. Momani thinks her’s got so much media attention in part because of the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. This has attracted worldwide media attention to Saudi Arabia and its human rights record.

“Many women have done exactly as Raha did and it didn’t garner this international media attention,” says Momani. “So, Raha is not the first (to seek asylum) and she won’t be the last.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Concerns about civil rights over new drunk driving law

International, Politics, Society

China invokes death sentence for a Canadian

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Granting Saudi teen asylum fits Canadian policy

RCI | Français

Le rap derrière les barreaux des prisons

RCI | Español

La Yukón Quest 2019

RCI | 中文

为什么沙特少女库侬的难民申请批准得这么快？

يوجد أكثرمن 100 ألف وظيفة شاغرة في جميع أنحاء كيبيك بسبب النقص في العمالة - Canadian Press/Associated Press/Eric Gayالعربية | RCI

اتحاد بلديات كيبيك في مهمة للبحث عن اليد العاملة في فرنسا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Un jugement met en lumière les limites de la loi d’accès à l’informationVers un musée national des sciences au Québec?« C'est sérieux » : des groupes autochtones veulent acheter le pipeline Trans MountainLa Saoudienne Rahaf Mohammed était prête à aller jusqu’au bout pour sa libertéSécurité frontalière : les démocrates veulent tourner leur attention vers le CanadaUn tribunal spécialisé pour mieux comprendre les victimes de crimes sexuelsRemaniement à Ottawa : Philpott au Trésor, le Québécois David Lametti à la JusticeDes images de l’explosion de Lac-Mégantic utilisées dans une série de NetflixEncore deux semaines et la paralysie aux États-Unis coûtera plus que le mur
Theresa May's Brexit plan to go before lawmakers in critical voteWhy Trump's attorney general nominee should brace for 'fireworks' hearings over the Mueller probeChinese politicians, not judges, may determine fate of Canadian sentenced to dieAn inside look at the progress of Indigenous leaders to purchase the Trans Mountain expansion pipelineCabinet shuffle shows reconciliation no longer priority for Trudeau, say Indigenous advocatesWhy the Liberals can't afford to ignore rural CanadaWas Jody Wilson-Raybould's move to Veterans Affairs a demotion?Launch delayed again for showcase Canadian satellite systemAfter being removed as justice minister, Wilson-Raybould defends her performanceNetflix time-travel series uses images from Lac-Mégantic rail disaster