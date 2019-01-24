Canada sued for failure to protect caribou habitat

Environmental and Indigenous groups have filed a lawsuit against the Canadian government for failing to protect the critical habitat of five boreal caribou herds in the western province of Alberta. These animals are in decline across Canada mainly because of of widespread loss and fragmentation of their habitat.

The groups say that in northeastern Alberta, “the combined impact of multiple forms of industrial development critically threatens boreal caribou survival.”

Province has failed, argue lawyers

Lawyers argue that when the province fails to take adequate measures, the Species At Risk Act requires federal minister responsible for the environment to step in.

The groups involved in the lawsuit are Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Ecojustice, Alberta Wilderness Association and David Suzuki Foundation.