Warning: Beware of seniors in parking lots with shovels! (really)

Ah, the joys and perils of winter.

As great swaths of Canada grapple with temperatures better suited to the North Pole and news stories inform us that Winnipeg is hitting temperatures colder than Siberia, Canadians are bombarded with stories about acts of kindness–by neighbours and strangers alike.

Happens every year.

You know the ones.

Stories of cars being pushed from snowbanks by strangers, stories of kids with shovels getting take care of the old guy next door’s walk.

And, of course, there is the (ahem) long-standing tradition of lifting those who misstepped and went sprawling on an icy sidewalk.

“OH CANADA,” one thinks. “What a lovely and generous place. They deal with winter so very well.”

Many–most–do.

Others, Not so much.

Turns out when the temperatures dip, some Canadians really do flip. (Weatherperson talk.)

Take the two ladies shovelling snow from their cars in a Guelph, Ontario parking lot on Tuesday.

One is 61, the other 10 years older.

We have no video footage so some imagination by the reader is required here

According to the police, here’s what happened.

The 61-year-old woman became upset about where the 71-year-old woman was dumping her snow, the 71-year-old woman wound up with a cut to her cheek and a bruising to her wrists, no medical attention was required.

Police have charged the 61-year-old woman with assault.

(Both women are Canadian. However, there were no reports they joined one another for tea afterwards.)

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, Huffington Post