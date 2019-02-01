Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds up a small copy of the constitution as he speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court in Caracas. Maduro was sworn in to a second term amid international calls for him to step down and a devastating economic crisis. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)

Canada’s biggest labour union announces support for Venezuela’s Maduro

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 1 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

While the Canadian government was among the first to recognise Juan Guaidó as the President of the financially beleaguered country, Canada’s biggest union has gone the other way and have offered their support for elected President Nicolas Maduro

On their website, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says in a statement regarding the Trudeau government support of self-declared president Guaidó, “..they have chosen to side with a self-declared leader over President Nicolás Maduro, who was duly elected by the people of Venezuela. They have also chosen to side with Donald Trump and US foreign policy”.

It goes on to say that Venezuelans should decide their future and Canada has an important role to play in providing humanitarian support. The statement warns the Canadian government about meddling in the affairs of Venezuela saying CUPE “rejects any attempt by the Canadian government to interfere with the democratic processes and sovereignty of the Venezuelan people,”

Maduro won a second term as president on January 10th, although the election process was widely condemned by the opposition under Guaido, and by several foreign countries like the U.S., Canada, and the European Union.

Venezuelans crowd along the Simon Bolivar International Bridge on a daily basis to cross into Colombia. Thousands are estimated to be leaving daily to escape economic hardship and soaring inflation (Michelle Gagnon/CBC News)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has also backed Maduro, in a country wracked by economic and political turmoil.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have left the country and flooded into neighbouring Colombia and Peru, where the influx has been causing problems accommodating them.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canada’s biggest labour union announces support for Venezuela’s Maduro

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadians warned to beware of election interference

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Fossil of one of the world’s oldest fish species reveals new insight

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Millions die after surgery worldwide, say researchers

RCI | Français

Rachel Mwanza veut faire sa place au cinéma

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del primero, 2 y 3 de febrero 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年2月1-3日）

رئيس حكومة كيبيك فرانسوا لوغو عقد اجتماعا مع أعضاء حكومته في غاتينو في 30-01-2019/ Adrian Wyld/CPالعربية | RCI

كيبيك : رئيس الحكومة ينفي وجود الاسلاموفوبيا في المقاطعة ثم يتراجع عن أقواله

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Il y a de l'islamophobie au Québec, concède LegaultIslamophobie : la mairesse suppléante de Gatineau sera démise de ses fonctionsUn appel de propositions est lancé pour mettre en valeur le Silo no 5La communauté musulmane « choquée » par les propos d'une conseillère de Gatineau, qui nie l'existence de l'islamophobieLes États-Unis se retirent du traité nucléaire INF avec la RussieLe camionneur qui a causé l’accident des Broncos pourrait être expulsé, selon un avocatTéo Taxi et les nuances de l’argent publicL’ex-PDG de SNC-Lavalin Pierre Duhaime plaide coupable et évite la prisonLe PLQ demande à la protectrice du citoyen d'enquêter sur le congédiement d'un sonneur d'alerte au MAPAQLes libéraux ne modifieront pas leur position sur le port de signes religieux
Virginia governor faces calls to resign as racist photo from 1984 yearbook surfacesSuper Bowl 2019 may be the last time Canadian football fans see U.S. game adsKey fob mystery in small Alberta town that went viral solvedCanada wants Lima Group meeting to keep pressure on Maduro to step downMystery solved: We finally know how the snow bear got its belly buttonAlberta's lottery regulator investigating contest to give away $1.7M homeRecord Australian heat shows soaring cost of climate changeJussie Smollett defends his account of alleged hate attack as '100% factual'As controversy swirls, François Legault concedes Islamophobia exists in QuebecRon Joyce, billionaire who brought Tim Hortons coffee to the masses, dead at 88