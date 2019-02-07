People who have a heart condition are at significantly higher risk of having brain-related impairment, even dementia, according to a new report. (iStock)

Heart conditions, stroke, dementia are linked, finds study

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A new report has found that people who have one vascular condition are at a significantly higher risk of developing another, including a brain-related condition and possibly dementia. The report from the non-profit, Heart & Stroke, found much deeper connections between heart conditions, stroke and brain-related conditions.

Canadians with one cardiovascular condition should make sure their doctors are checking for others, according to findings in this report. (iStock)

‘A bigger, more frightening problem’

“That means a bigger and more frightening problem for most people in Canada as 90 per cent live with the risk of cardiovascular disease,” said Yves Savoie, Heart & Stroke CEO in a statement.

The research also found gaps in Canada’s publicly-funded health care system. In general, people are treated for one condition at a time. This study suggests that people who have multiple conditions may have faced delays in diagnosis or interventions possibly resulting in the conditions becoming more serious.

Savoie said the health system is “overloaded…not sustainable, and it is only going to worsen as the population ages.”

Prevention is said to be paramount and includes adopting a healthy diet with less salt. (iStock)

Canadians urged to reduce their risk

Heart & Stroke is calling for changes to the health care system and for action on the part of Canadians. It suggests that those who have heart conditions, stroke or vascular impairment to make sure their doctors are checking for other related conditions. It also says that prevention “has never been more important” and it calls on Canadians to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular disease. This includes quitting smoking, increasing exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, adopting a healthy diet including reducing salt, and reducing stress.

Government statistics from 2012-2013 suggest that about one in two (or 2.4 million) Canadian adults age 20 and over live with diagnosed heart disease. However, the number of adults newly diagnosed with heart disease declined from 221,800 to 158,700 between 2000 and 2013.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Mysterious Havana syndrome- Diplomats sue federal government

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Elvis is back!

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canada resettling refugees living in slavery in Libya

RCI | Français

Johanne Whittom et son nouveau défi à la tête du Centre de la francophonie des Amériques

RCI | Español

Las rutas en febrero – Les routes en février

RCI | 中文

加拿大就业：随着婴儿潮一代老去，劳动人口参与率将下降

العربية | RCI