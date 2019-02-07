Elvis is back!

Well, not exactly, but the Elvis festival is back.

We may be just in the middle of winter in N.America, but tickets are already on sale for one of the world’s biggest Elvis festivals. In fact it bills itself as the world’s largest Elvis fest.

This year marks the 25th anniversary for the festival in the town of Collingwood in Ontario.

The festival features a wide variety of both amateur and award-winning professional Elvis tribute artists in both free street stage and paid theatre shows.

A well-known tourist town in summer for the lovely beaches and water of Georgian Bay, and as a skiing destination in winter for the many nearby slopes, the area is used to visitors. However, in the week befor the 3-day July festival, the town’s population of 21,000 will quickly swell to more than double as Elvis fans from around the world arrive for stage and street performances of Elvis songs, and the many merchants selling Elvis memorabilia.

The festival runs this year from Friday July 26 to Sunday July 28. Due to its long tourist destination history there are many hotels and motels in the area, but alas, no “Heartbreak Hotel”. Perhaps a marketing opportunity?

Other Elvis fests include Niagara Falls, Ontario in April: Penticton, B.C. in June: Tweed Ontario in August

