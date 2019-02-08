New figures show little rise in pot use since legalization

So much for reefer madness.

Statistics Canada figures released Thursday indicate that after marijuana was legalized on Oct. 17, there was not marked increase in the number of people using it for either recreational or medicinal purposes..

Still, users were paying more during the last three months of 2018.

The figures show about 4.6 million people, or about 15 per cent of Canadians over age 15, reported using cannabis in the year’s final quarter.

And the rates of cannabis consumption reported in the fourth quarter were unchanged compared with the third quarter.

The figures show consumption rates continued to be higher among males (19%) than females (11%).

That’sd consistent with data from the previous three-month period.

The prevalence of cannabis use over the final three months of 201i8 was higher among 18-to-24 year olds (33 %) than in other age groups. (ranging from 5 % to 21%).

Nearly half of Canadians who reported using cannabis said they did so for non-medical reasons, while one-quarter said they used it for medicinal purposes.

Stats Can reports that about 20 per cent of Canadians said they plan to use cannabis in the next three months, a higher figure than those reporting current use.

People reporting use in the final quarter of 2018 were–on average–38 years-old.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV