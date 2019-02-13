An artist's illustration of a DNA double helix. New technology makes it easy to edit the human genome, even the germline which can affect all of human evolution. (Image:. U.S. National Human Genome Research Institute/Reuters

We can edit the human genome, but should we?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

CRISPR is a recent technological breakthrough in simplifying gene editing,

It’s potential is enormous and at the same time it raises great concerns. Those concerns exploded when a Chinese scientist edited the genetic sequence of an embryo to create twin babies who are resistant to HIV.

The news raised huge concerns in the scientific community as this potentially changes the human genome from this day forward.

While the initial furor seems to have died down, a research professor at Dalhousie University is concerned that the scientific community now seems to be asking about how such things should be done, and not if they should be done at all.

Professor Bayliss, (CM, ONS, PhD) has written an opinion article on the subject which was published in the science journal “Nature: Human Behaviour” entitled, Questioning the proposed translational pathway for germline genome editing” ( abstract here)

Listen

With the creation of CRISPR gene editing, the potential, or perhaps spectre, of being able to produce so-called “designer babies” was raised. Then in late 2018, a Chinese researcher announced that he had successfully done so, in a move that sent shock waves through the scientific community.

Research professor Françoise Bayliss (CM, ONS, PhD) of Dalhousie University

While the idea of “designer babies” involves such things as gene editing to produce desired eye colour, hair colour, physical characteristics and so on, in this case it was to design resistance to HIV. Still it was proof that this type of gene editing could be successfully done, something that had remained up to that point a potential only and a theory but raised serious questions about the practice.

“We need to understand what we’re doing, before we start doing it” Professor F Bayliss

Indeed these had already been raised earlier when in 2015 an International Summit was held on human gene editing

Professor Bayliss is concerned that since that initial shock by a “rogue” scientist, the rest of the world’s scientific community now seems to be moving towards “how” such things should be done and not “if”.

After condemnation of the Chinese scientist, a Second International Summit On Human Genome Editing shortly afterward, at which it was declared that rigourous standards should be established before such trials take place….again the “how” not the ethical questions of “why” or “if”.

He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher, shown at the Human Genome Editing Conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. He claims to have made the world’s first gene-edited babies, a claim which rocked the world scientific community. (Associated Press)

Professor Bayliss says, the idea of a small group or groups deciding on what ethics or guidelines should be used to determine such experiments is extremely disconcerting as the effects are unchangeable and shape all human evolution thereafter.

She concludes her article saying “For those of us committed to public empowerment, we can but insist on the importance of public education and public engagement in working toward a “broad societal consensus” on whether to pursue heritable human genome editing”.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

We can edit the human genome, but should we?

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Sting to support Oshawa GM workers

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

New international sports body to empower athletes

Health, International, Society

RCMP reviewing how it handles fentanyl

RCI | Français

Le Palais des congrès de Montréal attend 8000 infirmiers du monde

RCI | Español

Más niños pobres y con carencias alimenticias en Canadá

RCI | 中文

她的辞职让特鲁多政府丑闻疑云越来越大

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يتحدّث خلال مؤتمره الصحفي في وينيبيغ في 12-02-2019/CBC/هيئة الاذاعة الكنديّةالعربية | RCI

اوتاوا: عاصفة سياسيّة أحدثتها استقالة وزيرة العدل السابقة