Western energy workers head for Ottawa in giant truck convoy

A giant convoy of trucks festooned with slogans and driven by disgruntled western energy sector workers is heading east, bound for Ottawa and a three-day protest on Parliament Hill beginning Tuesday.
About 160 trucks left Red Deer, Alberta Thursday morning bound for Regina, where federal government lawyers were in court making their case on why they believe Ottawa has the legal power to impose a carbon tax on Saskatchewan.
The truckers who want to demonstrate their opposition to the federal carbon tax and Bill C-69, legislation that would change the way energy projects are reviewed, hope their convoy will grow to 200 trucks by the time the “United We Roll” convoy arrives in Ottawa.
The Bill, which was introduced in the House of Commons a year ago, would also replace the National Energy Board with the Canadian Energy Regulator and create an agency to to assess projects’ environmental impacts.
“Our oil and gas sector are in dire needs and (the sector) is good for the whole country,” leader organizer Glen Carritt told CTV News.
Mike Jepson, on of the lead drivers, told CBC News said the protest is about jobs.
“Our hope is to get our jobs back,” he said.
“I mean, a lot of us work in the oil and gas industry and other industries, and Alberta’s hurting.
“We’re hurting for jobs and it shows.”
With files from CBC, CTV, Global
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/sep/01/swedish-15-year-old-cutting-class-to-fight-the-climate-crisis
It seems that the young Swedish school girl Greta Thunberg really much better understands, that it is more than 5 to 12 if we go on destroying our world as as we did
so far.
And that includes workplaces, they at the same time destroy our environment, the world we all need to go on living.
And of course that is not only Canada where people our so blind and narrow minded.
The idea of Greta protesting every Friday in front of the Swedish gov. with a sign “Fridays for future” goes around the world.
And she got many thousands who follow her all over the world. Many thousands only in Berlin. She was even speaking in Davos at the World Economic Forum and in Katowice in Poland at the UN Climate Change Conference.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiD04TRwebQ
I somehow am convinced, that this so very brave, admirable girl together with all those joining her will wake up our senses and the understanding,
that we HAVE to alter parts of our life if we want to survive. ………….even politician and workers in oil and gas industry as coal mining f.e. in Germany
and others.