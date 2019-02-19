Gerald Butts, right, is seen as the architect of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s rise to power and is also a close friend. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Prime minister’s top adviser resigns abruptly

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 19 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Political controversy rages in Canada as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s top adviser and long-time personal friend has resigned. In a statement, Gerald Butts said “I categorically deny the accusation that I or anyone else in his office pressured Ms. Wilson-Raybould.”

This refers to an ongoing controversy over whether Attorney-General Jody Wilson-Raybould was pressured to avoid prosecuting a major Canadian engineering company, SNC-Lavalin. The Globe and Mail newspaper quoted anonymous sources which made the allegations.

Wilson-Raybould was said to have resisted the alleged pressure to make a remediation agreement with the company and, instead, charges of corruptions involving government contracts in Libya will go ahead.

Minister was demoted

In a recent cabinet shuffle, the minister was removed from her powerful portfolio and was made minister of Veterans affairs. This was widely seen as a demotion and possible retribution for her refusal to accede to the alleged pressure.

The prime minister denied the allegation and said Wilson-Raybould must have been comfortable with the move since she remained in cabinet. Shortly after, Wilson-Raybould resigned.

Jody Wilson-Raybould was Minister of Justice and Attorney General before she was demoted to Minister of Veterans Affairs. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/Oct. 18, 2018)

Former attorney-general had not commented

Butts says he resigned to protect the Prime Minister’s Office from charges it tried to influence a criminal case. Besides denying it did, he said the accusation “should not take one moment away from the vital work the Prime Minister and his office is doing for all Canadians.”

Ms. Wilson-Raybould has not commented on the controversy and has hired a former Supreme Court justice to advise her as to what she is at liberty to say, given the limitations of client-counsel confidentiality.

Some analysts predict she will speak to the subject and that by resigning, Butts will have a free hand to defend himself.

Scandal rages in run-up to election

A federal election is slated for October 2019 and the opposition parties are expected to press this issue to maximize damage to Trudeau and his Liberal Party’s prospects.

Butts and Trudeau have been friends since university and Butts is given much of the credit for Trudeau’s rise to power.  It is not clear how much his departure may damage the prime minister and his party or whether Butts will play a role in the upcoming election campaign.

If SNC-Lavalin were to be convicted of criminal charges, it would be banned from any federal government business for a decade. The company employs about 3,400 workers in the province of Quebec, 9,000 in Canada and over 50,000 in the rest of the world.

SNC-Lavalin is an iconic company in Quebec. That province holds a large number of seats in the House of Commons and any party seeking power would need to capture many votes in that province.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Society

Seven refugee children die in a house fire

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Investigating the science of falls, the ones that injure and hurt

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Pro-pipeline protesters set to make presence felt on Parliament Hill

RCI | Français

Processus d’adoption presque achevé, bonheur en demi-teinte pour deux parents québécois coincés en Haïti

RCI | Español

Reclaman servicios de salud para inmigrantes sin papeles

RCI | 中文

海地局势恶化，加拿大人道志愿者大部分撤离，有人仍在坚守

نساء من السكان الأصليين أمام مجلس الشيوخ الكندي/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

سهولة الحصول على أسلحة عند السكان الأصليين: زيادة في حالات الانتحار!