Fire tore through the newly-constructed house in Spryfield, Nova Scotia shortly after midnight on February 19, 2019. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Seven refugee children die in a house fire

Tuesday 19 February, 2019

It is heartbreaking to learn that a house fire took the lives of seven children in the eastern province of Nova Scotia, but even sadder that they were refugees from Syria who came to Canada less than two years ago seeking safety. The fire started after midnight Feb. 19, 2019.

A neighbour heard a loud bang and looked out her window to see flames shooting out of the house and a woman screaming.

The children ranged in age from three months to 17 years. A man and women, believe to be the parents, were taken to hospital. The man had life-threatening injuries and the woman is expected to survive.

Members of the Syrian community flocked to the hospital to offer their support. The family was said to be originally from Raqaa and had been sponsored by a private group to come to Canada. They had only recently rented and moved in to the house in the Halifax suburb of Spryfield.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire. (Robert Short/CBC)

‘Municipality is heartbroken,’ tweets mayor

“Our entire municipality is heartbroken,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage in a tweet.

  “Words fail when children are taken from us too soon, especially in circumstances like this,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in  a tweet. “My heart goes out to the survivors of the horrible fire in Halifax this morning, and the loved ones who are mourning this morning, and the loved ones who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

