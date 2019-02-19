Basic exercise such as walking can help prevent falling, one of the leading cases of hospitalization due to injury among Canadian seniors. (Pixabay)

Investigating the science of falls, the ones that injure and hurt

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 19 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

There’s nothing quite like taking an unintended tumble.

Unintentional falls can be ugly and they can be funny.

And they they can be dangerous, especially when you get older and lack of concentration and a waning sense of balance raise their ugly heads.

Participants in a workshop in Winnipeg begin with cardiovascular exercise before working on building strength, balance and flexibility to help prevent unintentional falls. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

One wrong move on an sidewalk and boom: you can be off to the emergency room, especially if you never learned how to land.

And should you fall, you won’t be the only one.

The statistics are staggering.

A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information released last year found that unintentional falls resulted in nearly 1,800 emergency-room visits every day.

Paramedic Eric Huffman watches as his colleague, occupational therapist Leslie Yole, helps an elderly woman navigate her walker. Yole and Huffman are part of a unique team in Ontario’s Niagara region that addresses the increasing incidents of falls with older adults. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Unintentional falls accounted for 32 per cent of all reported ER visits in 2017.

And we’re not just talking sidewalks here.

Falls in the home accounted for about 115,000 emergency room visits.

And guess where most those falls happened?

Older people are less likely than younger people to have the strength and agility to find their feet once they begin to lose their balance, which makes fall prevention particularly important. (CBC: Courtesy of Baycrest Health Sciences)

The bathroom, of course, where more than 70 per cent of them took place getting in and out of the bathtub.

It’s unlikely anyone in Canada knows more about the whys and wherefores of falls, especially among seniors, than Stephen Robinovitch, a professor and Canada Research Chair at British Columbia’s Simon Fraser University.

He currently leads a program in “Technology for Injury Prevention in Seniors” involving long-term care facilities and directs the Injury Prevention and Mobility Laboratory at SFU,

I spoke with him by phone at his home in British Columbia about his 22 years of research and where he and his team are headed.

Here is our conversation.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Society

Seven refugee children die in a house fire

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Investigating the science of falls, the ones that injure and hurt

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Pro-pipeline protesters set to make presence felt on Parliament Hill

RCI | Français

Processus d’adoption presque achevé, bonheur en demi-teinte pour deux parents québécois coincés en Haïti

RCI | Español

Reclaman servicios de salud para inmigrantes sin papeles

RCI | 中文

海地局势恶化，加拿大人道志愿者大部分撤离，有人仍在坚守

نساء من السكان الأصليين أمام مجلس الشيوخ الكندي/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

سهولة الحصول على أسلحة عند السكان الأصليين: زيادة في حالات الانتحار!