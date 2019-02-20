The government of Premier François Legault is sticking to its plans to toughen cannabis laws in Quebec. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Quebec cannabis rules continue to raise hackles

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 20 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Public consultations on the use of pot in the province of Quebec were due to wrap up Wednesday, following a day when frustrations about the new Coalition Avenir Quebec government’s stance on the matter boiled over.

In December, the government tabled legislation that would impose the strictest cannabis controls in Canada, outlawing cannabis consumption in public places and raising the legal age to smoke it to 21.

The debate over who and where people in Quebec can smoke pot is not going away though the provincial government appears bent on making it disappear. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

Despite opposition from a number of corners, including the mayor of Montreal who wants the city exempted from the tough rules, the province’s junior health minister, Lionel Carmant, who has been handling the file for the CAQ, says the government has no plans to back down from pledges it made in last fall’s election campaign to amend legislation passed in June by the Liberals.

“For one week, what I’ve heard is ‘psychosis’, ‘depression’, ‘motivation problems’ , ‘bad decision-making’, Carment told the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

“Yes, I hear the groups: all the groups who support us in increasing the age to 21. Who are they? They are those taking care of patients on the ground.”

The opposition Liberals denounced the CAQ in the legislature and Liberal health critic Andre Fortin said groups that testified before the health committee Tuesday “have a great chance of getting sunburn than of convincing the minister to change his bill.”

Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante, who hold disparate views on who and where Montrealers can smoke pot, were all smiles at a meeting last fall. (Radio-Canada)

Mayor Valérie  Plante of Montreal, which allows the smoking of pot in most places where tobacco is permitted, said the government bill is a violation of municipal autonomy.

Her comments were contained in a brief she and Montreal Police Chief Sylvain Caron presented to the health committee.

The federal government legalized cannabis on Oct. 17.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, Montreal Gazette

Share
Posted in Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Quebec cannabis rules continue to raise hackles

Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology

60th Anniversary: Black Friday for the Arrow and progress for flying replica

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Drone delivery advances another step

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Alberta makes a move to get its oil to market

Immigration & Refugees, Society

Seven refugee children die in a house fire

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Investigating the science of falls, the ones that injure and hurt

RCI | Français

La diminution d'un problème d'inflammation serait-elle enfin la solution à la maladie d’Alzheimer?

RCI | Español

La música franco-canadiense pierde a uno de sus defensores

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔市长反对在公共场所禁大麻

زهور ودمى أمام المنزل الذي دمّره الحريق في مدينة هاليفاكس/Radio-Canada / Olivier Lefebvreالعربية | RCI

هاليفاكس: موجة تضامن من أجل عائلة الأطفال السوريّين ضحايا الحريق

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Allégations d’ingérence : il faut entendre les « différentes perspectives », dit TrudeauProstitution juvénile : 5 arrestations, dont un enseignant à l'École des SentiersMine de lithium : front commun de l'opposition pour réclamer un BAPEQuébec veut mettre fin aux projets pilotes dans l'industrie du taxiQuébec promet 13 500 places supplémentaires en garderie d'ici deux ansQuébec attaqué en justice pour vouloir annuler 18 000 dossiers d’immigrationAlex Harvey annonce que le temps de la retraite est venu30 ans de tramway à Grenoble : les ambitions du maire PiolleMine près de l'esker : la compagnie Sayona soutient qu'elle échappera au BAPEMuskrat Falls : Ottawa entretient le flou sur les milliards en garanties de prêt
Antsy corporate giants and angry sheep farmers: Brexit turns torturous for Theresa MayNumber of hate groups in U.S. rises to all-time high, watchdog saysScientists reveal Neptune's tiny new moon, HippocampWilson-Raybould waited more than 2 hours for permission to attend Tuesday's cabinet meeting: sourcesTrudeau apologizes to Wilson-Raybould for 'absolutely unacceptable' comments about herCRTC report confirms some Canadian telecom companies use misleading sales tacticsLab-grown steak could be worse for climate than flatulent cattle'I was fed up': Meet the Haitian-Canadian activist who helped spark anti-corruption demonstrations in HaitiInsta-worthy destinations: How businesses are creating experiences for the selfie fanWhy Rachel Notley's crude-by-rail plan is risky and possibly unnecessary